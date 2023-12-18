Industries

    Gen Z: Essential for a robust marketing strategy

    By Keleabetsoe Rammopo
    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    Understanding and engaging with Gen Z is an essential element of a robust marketing strategy.
    Source: © 123rf Understanding and engaging with Gen Z is an essential element of a robust marketing strategy says Keleabetsoe Rammopo from Penquin
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Understanding and engaging with Gen Z is an essential element of a robust marketing strategy says Keleabetsoe Rammopo from Penquin

    Gen Z, defined as individuals born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, represents a significant portion of South Africa's population, with a staggering 27.5 million people falling into this demographic.

    As the oldest Gen Z members are now 28 years old, there are high expectations for their economic activity, from purchasing homes to acquiring cars and more.

    Source: Supplied.
    Liberty's drive to engage a younger market

    4 Dec 2023

    Rewriting the playbook for adulthood

    What distinguishes Gen Z from previous generations is their unique approach to life's milestones.

    Influenced by the country's economic conditions and the financial lessons learned from preceding generations, Gen Z is rewriting the playbook for adulthood.

    Traditional norms, such as applying for mortgage bonds and car financing, are being redefined as Gen Z seeks alternative paths to building their lives.

    Notably, research reveals a shift in the average age of first-time homeowners and bulk car buyers.

    The average age for first-time homeowners has risen to 38 - 49 years, while most first-time car buyers fall within the 26 - 55 age bracket.

    This data underscores the changing dynamics of how different generations approach significant financial decisions.

    Understanding Gen Z goes beyond acknowledging their economic impact; it involves recognising their preferences and values.

    Gen Z individuals prioritise flexibility, convenience, economic products and services.

    Unlike their predecessors, they are less inclined to commit to long-term contracts and prefer options that offer adaptability and freedom.

    For instance, Gen Z often opts for renting shelter instead of committing to a mortgage, and they embrace e-hailing services for transportation.

    This signifies a departure from the conventional paths taken by previous generations and highlights the need for businesses to adapt their offerings to meet the evolving demands of this dynamic demographic.

    Source: Further Africa TikTok has become a global stage for South African talent such as Tyla
    2023 #YearOnTikTok celebrates South African talent

    3 days

    Campaigns for Gen Z's digital realm

    Being the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age, Gen Z is adept at navigating online platforms, social media, and emerging technologies.

    Tailoring marketing campaigns to align with their digital preferences ensures both relevance and engagement.

    Including Gen Z in marketing strategies is not just about tapping into their economic potential, it's about building authentic connections based on an understanding of their values and preferences.

    As Gen Z reshape societal norms, businesses that align with their mindset and offer innovative, flexible solutions will undoubtedly stand out in the competitive market.

    For marketers looking to harness the power of Gen Z, staying informed about their shifting behaviours, preferences, and economic patterns is paramount.

    As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, those who embrace the uniqueness of Gen Z will be better positioned to create meaningful connections and drive success in the marketplace.

    About Keleabetsoe Rammopo

    Keleabetsoe Rammopo is the head of strategy at Penquin, an integrated advertising agency.


