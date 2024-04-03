Upington listener wins OFM's Big Radio Registration grand prize

OFM, the Sound of Your Life, is thrilled to announce Ilze Basson-Eva as the grand prize winner of R20,024 during our Big Radio Registration campaign.

In 2024, OFM vowed to bring listeners more, and the competition, held throughout February and March, as part of OFM's commitment to connect with our listeners, culminated in Basson-Eva's selection from hundreds of entries across Central South Africa.

The 42-year-old freelance graphic designer from Upington, says she’ll likely be spending her winnings on home renovations and then treating her family, her husband and two sons, aged 10 and 13, to a weekend away.

By going beyond the airwaves to meet our valued listeners in person and celebrate the diversity that makes each one more than just a number to us, OFM embarked on a journey crisscrossing Central South Africa, stopping in Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Klerksdorp, Welkom, Vanderbijlpark, Upington, and Potchefstroom.

During these activations, attendees registered as an official OFM listener and received a unique code to use throughout the year to unlock additional benefits and chances to win on OFM. Each activation also awarded a R2 024 spot prize, while participants were entered into the draw for the grand prize of R20,024.

Stay tuned to OFM, and keep an eye on our social media platforms for more announcements to come regarding the Big Radio Registration.

According to OFM sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt, this campaign was a showcase of Central South African hospitality from our listeners as well as partners and was received warmly throughout. “It’s wonderful to be able to make a difference in a loyal OFM listener’s life! Thank you to each and everyone who registered at one of our eight stops. Don’t lose hope if you didn’t win

this time… there is still much more to come in 2024!”