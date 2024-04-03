When did clients become advertisers: an unpopular opinion by a chief creative officer

Picture this: You visit a doctor to seek their specialised advice on a medical issue. You listen attentively as they diagnose your condition and recommend a treatment plan. You don't argue or challenge their expertise because you trust that they know best.

So, why is it that, in the world of advertising, some clients have taken it upon themselves to become amateur advertisers? It's time to examine when clients became advertisers and why it's crucial to trust the specialists.

The advertising specialists:

In the realm of advertising, there exists a group of individuals who have dedicated their careers to mastering the art of captivating audiences and delivering impactful campaigns.

These advertising professionals possess a wealth of knowledge and experience, carefully studying consumer behaviour and employing creative strategies to create memorable brand experiences. They are the true wizards of the advertising realm, and their expertise is invaluable.

Clients with creative urges:

However, somewhere along the way, clients started donning their creative capes, convinced that they too possess the superpower of advertising prowess. Suddenly, they feel the need to voice their opinions: "My nephew's friend downloaded Canva and made an entire video in under an hour. Why are your charges so high?"

They challenge established strategies, saying, "My daughter did a short social media course at Udemy. She's now a paid media specialist and says this strategy won't work." And they meddle in the creative process, with my personal favourite being, "Make the logo bigger."

It’s like attending a cooking class and then insisting you know better than the chef. Trust us, that's a recipe for disaster!

Trust the process, trust the experts:

It's time for clients to take a step back and remember why they sought out professional help in the first place. Just as you trust your mechanic to fix your car or your accountant to handle your finances, you must trust your advertisers to create campaigns that will resonate with your audience.

Great work requires collaboration, but it also requires respecting the expertise of those who dedicate their lives to the craft.

In conclusion, when did clients become advertisers? Somewhere along the line, they mistakenly believed they possessed the same knowledge and creativity as the specialists. However, to avoid hindering the creative process and ensuring the production of exceptional work, clients need to recognise the importance of trusting the experts.

Just as you trust your doctor's opinion without hesitation, trust your advertisers to deliver the results you seek. Embrace collaboration, provide valuable input, but also have faith in the magic that only advertising specialists can bring to the table. Remember, as a client, don't be the reason your agency produces bad work. Read that again, let it sink in.

Let the experts work their magic, and together you can create groundbreaking campaigns that leave a lasting impact.