The Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!

The Rand Show has been hailed as one of the most important events in the calendar for bringing together businesses, brands, and business owners from all corners to a central space to connect and share. It is the biggest consumer exhibition in the country!
Participating in this huge lifestyle event provides big brands with a platform to enhance visibility, connect with their target audience, create memorable experiences, and ultimately boost brand image and business. It’s an opportunity to go beyond traditional marketing channels and engage with consumers more effectively.
The brand sponsors for this year include:
Other major brands include the SANDF, Hollywood Bets, Tsogo Sun, GEMS (Government Employees Medical Scheme), SANEDI (South African National Energy Development Institute), Rand Water, the Gauteng Gambling Board and the Gauteng Province.
“We look forward to welcoming some of South Africa’s hottest brands to this year’s expo,” says Didi Okoro, head of sales at the Rand Show. “We believe that we create a fantastic space for businesses to showcase their work and connect or network with others in the space. We are proud to welcome these brands to join us as we continue to help drive business at all levels.”
