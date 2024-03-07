The Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!

The Rand Show is only a few weeks away from the highly anticipated 2024 iteration, and the team is holding nothing back! With the Rand Show taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec from 28 March to 1 April, there is excitement across the country as some of SA’s biggest brands get on board for the festivities.

The Rand Show has been hailed as one of the most important events in the calendar for bringing together businesses, brands, and business owners from all corners to a central space to connect and share. It is the biggest consumer exhibition in the country!

Participating in this huge lifestyle event provides big brands with a platform to enhance visibility, connect with their target audience, create memorable experiences, and ultimately boost brand image and business. It’s an opportunity to go beyond traditional marketing channels and engage with consumers more effectively.

The brand sponsors for this year include:

ABSA

Helping empower SMME owners with tailormade solutions



Providing the 4x4 track and 4x4 experience with local dealerships 947

Johannesburg’s biggest radio station



Bringing plenty of fun to the show, including onsite activations, DJ meet & greets, and more! AfriHost

WiFi partner for Hall 6 offering free WiFi access to all SABC

South Africa’s broadcasting partner, reaching millions of South Africans every day Beacon

One of the main sponsors for the Kids Hall



Will have plenty of Easter eggs and Easter-themed activations Simba

Official snacks partner with plenty to offer over the weekend MTN

Interactive activations where you can win spot prizes with lots of music and dancing SupaBets