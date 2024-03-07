Industries

    The Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!

    Issued by Rand Show
    7 Mar 2024
    The Rand Show is only a few weeks away from the highly anticipated 2024 iteration, and the team is holding nothing back! With the Rand Show taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec from 28 March to 1 April, there is excitement across the country as some of SA’s biggest brands get on board for the festivities.
    The Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!

    The Rand Show has been hailed as one of the most important events in the calendar for bringing together businesses, brands, and business owners from all corners to a central space to connect and share. It is the biggest consumer exhibition in the country!

    Participating in this huge lifestyle event provides big brands with a platform to enhance visibility, connect with their target audience, create memorable experiences, and ultimately boost brand image and business. It’s an opportunity to go beyond traditional marketing channels and engage with consumers more effectively.

    The brand sponsors for this year include:

    ABSA

  • Helping empower SMME owners with tailormade solutions
  • Providing the 4x4 track and 4x4 experience with local dealerships

    947

  • Johannesburg’s biggest radio station
  • Bringing plenty of fun to the show, including onsite activations, DJ meet & greets, and more!

    AfriHost

  • WiFi partner for Hall 6 offering free WiFi access to all

    SABC

  • South Africa’s broadcasting partner, reaching millions of South Africans every day

    Beacon

  • One of the main sponsors for the Kids Hall
  • Will have plenty of Easter eggs and Easter-themed activations

    Simba

  • Official snacks partner with plenty to offer over the weekend

    MTN

  • Interactive activations where you can win spot prizes with lots of music and dancing

    SupaBets

  • Will have a fun activation which highlights the importance of safe betting

    Other major brands include the SANDF, Hollywood Bets, Tsogo Sun, GEMS (Government Employees Medical Scheme), SANEDI (South African National Energy Development Institute), Rand Water, the Gauteng Gambling Board and the Gauteng Province.

    “We look forward to welcoming some of South Africa’s hottest brands to this year’s expo,” says Didi Okoro, head of sales at the Rand Show. “We believe that we create a fantastic space for businesses to showcase their work and connect or network with others in the space. We are proud to welcome these brands to join us as we continue to help drive business at all levels.”

    For more information, please visit The Rand Show website.

    Purchase your Rand Show tickets here.

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

