The One Club launches Strategic Revelations series to support strategists

The One Club for Creativity has introduced a new professional development series aimed at helping agency and brand-side strategists navigate the evolving marketing landscape.

Image supplied.

Strategic Revelations virtual panel

The Strategic Revelations series begins with a free virtual panel on 16 April 2025, open to strategists at all career levels.

The panel, presented in collaboration with Ladies Who Strategize, runs from 12 pm - 1 pm ET and will cover key industry trends, including AI’s role in strategy, shifts in media consumption, and new methods for extracting consumer insights from social and media platforms.

Confirmed speakers

Kathleen Bokar – Head of strategy, The Kitchen @ Kraft Heinz

Ariana Koblitz – VP, experience design lead

Katherine Lee – Executive director of strategy, Athletics

Anita Schillhorn – Executive director, Strategy, McKinney

Moderator: Kim Mackenzie – Brand strategy consultant, founder, Ladies Who Strategize

Strategic Revelations seminar

A full-day, in-person seminar will take place on 17 July 2025 at The One Club gallery in New York.

This event will feature closed-door discussions with leading strategists across various disciplines, including brand, content, social, and communications strategy.

Attendees will participate in hands-on workshops and small group sessions addressing real challenges in strategy roles.

The seminar also provides opportunities for networking with top strategists and industry thought leaders.

Confirmed speakers

Lizzy Bilasano – Head of creative strategy, Whalar

Megan Herren – Strategy director, Movers+Shakers

Additional speakers to be announced

Registration details

Early-bird registration (before 23 May 2025):

$300 for The One Club members

$349 for non-members

Regular registration (after 23 May 2025):

$349 for members

$399 for non-members

Building a global strategy community

The Strategic Revelations series aims to foster a growing global network of agency and brand-side strategists.

Many of these professionals are featured in The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which recognises top strategists, strategy directors, and chief strategy officers.

For more details and to register, visit the Strategic Revelations website.