    Marketing & Media Marketing

    The One Club launches Strategic Revelations series to support strategists

    5 Mar 2025
    The One Club for Creativity has introduced a new professional development series aimed at helping agency and brand-side strategists navigate the evolving marketing landscape.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Strategic Revelations virtual panel

    The Strategic Revelations series begins with a free virtual panel on 16 April 2025, open to strategists at all career levels.

    The panel, presented in collaboration with Ladies Who Strategize, runs from 12 pm - 1 pm ET and will cover key industry trends, including AI’s role in strategy, shifts in media consumption, and new methods for extracting consumer insights from social and media platforms.

    Confirmed speakers

    • Kathleen Bokar – Head of strategy, The Kitchen @ Kraft Heinz
    • Ariana Koblitz – VP, experience design lead
    • Katherine Lee – Executive director of strategy, Athletics
    • Anita Schillhorn – Executive director, Strategy, McKinney
    • Moderator: Kim Mackenzie – Brand strategy consultant, founder, Ladies Who Strategize

    Strategic Revelations seminar

    A full-day, in-person seminar will take place on 17 July 2025 at The One Club gallery in New York.

    This event will feature closed-door discussions with leading strategists across various disciplines, including brand, content, social, and communications strategy.

    Attendees will participate in hands-on workshops and small group sessions addressing real challenges in strategy roles.

    The seminar also provides opportunities for networking with top strategists and industry thought leaders.

    Confirmed speakers

    • Lizzy Bilasano – Head of creative strategy, Whalar
    • Megan Herren – Strategy director, Movers+Shakers

    Additional speakers to be announced

    Registration details

    Early-bird registration (before 23 May 2025):

    • $300 for The One Club members
    • $349 for non-members

    Regular registration (after 23 May 2025):

    • $349 for members
    • $399 for non-members

    Building a global strategy community

    The Strategic Revelations series aims to foster a growing global network of agency and brand-side strategists.

    Many of these professionals are featured in The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which recognises top strategists, strategy directors, and chief strategy officers.

    For more details and to register, visit the Strategic Revelations website.

