The future of radio advertising: The combination of aggregated audience buys and engagement radio

Whether the goal is to break through the clutter with standout content or to maximise reach with cost-efficient buys, a radio solution that combines both engagement and reach elements will deliver more impact, brand resonance, and greater accountability

Megan Walker, head of insights and media planning at Ultimate Media says aggregated audience buys and engagement radio drive real marketing results and improve bottom-line ROI (Image supplied)

In true amplification, these two radio solutions form a powerful ecosystem with the potential to help brands achieve a more strategic campaign, that drives real marketing results and improves bottom-line ROI.

A dual approach

In the rapidly evolving media and marketing world, adopting innovative strategies is essential to maximise reach within target markets and drive deeper engagement through meaningful content.

A dual offering of non-traditional radio (NTR) solutions with high engagement and aggregated audience buys provides advertisers and brands with a powerful way to cut through media clutter and deliver high-impact campaigns that resonate with target audiences.

The power of engagement radio (ER)/ non-traditional radio

Traditional radio advertising, while effective, can sometimes struggle to generate the engaging, standout content needed in today’s crowded media environment.

Engagement radio (ER) addresses this by offering brands a customised, innovative approach to radio advertising.

These solutions allow businesses to move beyond standard commercial spots (a push strategy) and craft tailor-made radio content that speaks directly to their audience in creative, unexpected ways (a pull strategy).

From sponsored content and branded podcasts to interactive campaigns and event activations, engagement radio transforms listeners from passive recipients of ads into active participants in a brand's story.

This strategy is particularly effective for brands that want to achieve high engagement, brand recall, and response at the lower end of the marketing funnel.

It enables brands to create compelling content that informs and engages their audience, driving actions such as enquiries, trials, or even direct sales.

Additionally, ER solutions offer the advantage of first-party data collection, which provides valuable insights into consumer preferences and behaviours—data that can refine future campaigns and enhance their impact.

Aggregated audience buy

Where engagement radio excels at driving higher brand interaction through deeper conversations and targeted, rich content, an aggregated audience buy-in comparison is designed to ensure brands reach the broadest possible audience at the most efficient cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPT).

This approach optimises radio investment by providing effective reach and cost efficiency, much like digital reach packages are planned and bought, without the potential limitations associated with a focus on station-specific deals.

An aggregated audience buy operates on the principle of agnostic planning, distributing a brand's radio budget across multiple stations to achieve maximum reach within the target demographic at a cost-effective price.

In South Africa’s diverse radio landscape, where listenership varies across languages, regions, and formats, this strategy ensures brands reach the right people at the best CPT, often on stations outside of their standard or default consideration set.

Looking ahead it’s predicted that in South Africa in the next decade, the majority of radio investment focused on maximising reach and awareness will be allocated based on a CPT model, aligning radio with the buying practices of digital and TV.

In the world of tighter media and marketing budgets and the increasing focus clients place on value, this shift will enhance the efficiency and accountability of radio advertising spend, ensuring brands get the best return on investment.

Combining to create maximum Impact

The true advantage of this dual approach lies in the ability to curate a radio campaign strategy with a comprehensive, 360-degree solution for the brand.

This approach addresses the entire marketing funnel, from the top end (brand awareness and interest generation) to the bottom of the funnel (engagement and conversion).