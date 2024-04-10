Industries

    South Korean regulators investigate Temu for alleged false advertising and unfair practices

    10 Apr 2024
    According to reports from Yonhap on Monday, South Korean regulators are launching an investigation into the widely popular Chinese shopping app Temu.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The app, known for its remarkably low prices and extensive range of products, has experienced rapid expansion across numerous countries since its inception in 2022 by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings.

    However, Temu's success has attracted increased scrutiny globally. It is currently under investigation in the United States, Europe, and other regions for various concerns including business practices, advertising methods, and data handling procedures.

    Shopping like a billionaire - What's the deal with Temu?

      19 Mar 2024

    According to the Wall Street Journal, the retailer has poured billions of dollars into marketing efforts to position itself as a top-tier online retailer, rivalling giants like Shein and Amazon. The company has reportedly been consistently outbidding competitors to secure sought-after advertising space in the digital realm.

