South Korean regulators investigate Temu for alleged false advertising and unfair practices

The app, known for its remarkably low prices and extensive range of products, has experienced rapid expansion across numerous countries since its inception in 2022 by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings.

However, Temu's success has attracted increased scrutiny globally. It is currently under investigation in the United States, Europe, and other regions for various concerns including business practices, advertising methods, and data handling procedures.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the retailer has poured billions of dollars into marketing efforts to position itself as a top-tier online retailer, rivalling giants like Shein and Amazon. The company has reportedly been consistently outbidding competitors to secure sought-after advertising space in the digital realm.