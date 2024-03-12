South Africa's Fine agency named finalist at NYF Health Awards

New York Festivals Health Awards has officially announced the 2024 NYF Health winners with South African strategic marketing communications consultancy Fine named as a finalist for their Made with soul campaign.

Fine collaborated with My Walk on the campaign, shedding light on South Africa's struggle with medical equipment, such as drip bags and oxygen masks, being discarded in landfills. They highlighted how My Walk has repurposed uncontaminated equipment into school shoes.

Spearheading the judging sessions in New York City to finalise this year's NYF Health champions were Susan Perlbachs, chief creative officer for Eversana Intouch, as Chair of the Health & Wellness Jury, and Bruno Abner, executive creative director for Grey Health, guiding the Pharma Executive Jury.

The Executive Jury panels, divided into two distinct groups, thoughtfully assessed submissions from each exclusive category, allowing for a concentrated focus on the unique strengths of each campaign.

The Executive Jury was impressed by the innovative campaigns within both Health & Wellness and Pharma spheres. Agencies from across the world were recognised for their groundbreaking efforts, with the Executive Jury awarding one prestigious Grand Award, along with 12 Gold Towers, 20 Silver, and 22 Bronze awards.

2024 NYFHealth Grand Award

The Most Beautiful Sound created by Grey New York for American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) (Health & Wellness) earned the 2024 Grand Award.

A radical campaign The Most Beautiful Sound was the world’s first project to capture the sounds of cancer cells dying and use that to aid patients during the healing process. It started with an exclusive partnership with Harvard Medical School and a two-year, scientifically validated study designed to capture the sounds of apoptosis – cellular death – in cancer cells.

The Most Beautiful Sound was a major presence at the ASCO 2023 convention in Chicago, the world’s largest oncology conference. It impacted more than 34,000 healthcare professionals, with many providing testimonials on the power of hearing cancer cells dying for the first time ever.

In addition to the prestigious Grand Awards, The Most Beautiful Sound was honoured with two NYF Gold Towers, one Silver, and two Finalist Awards.

“We're incredibly honoured to be awarded the Grand Award from the New York Festival for our project, The Most Beautiful Sound. This idea continues to reverberate within the oncology community, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback. It stands as a testament that nothing is impossible when you have a relentless team and a brave client,” said Guy Bricio, group creative director, Grey Health NY. “We hope this work inspires the industry to continue to produce important work, capable of driving action, changing behaviour and giving patients hope.”

“Congratulations to all the 2024 winners; the calibre of the work truly reflects the rapidly evolving industry. Grey New York's The Most Beautiful Sound stood out as an exceptional example of creative excellence, raising the bar for innovation and inspiration. This groundbreaking campaign embodies the spirit of transformation and hope, setting a new standard for the power of creativity in healing," said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards competitions.

Prominent agencies received Gold Towers for their breakthrough campaigns, which strategically showcased leading brands, captivated both consumers and healthcare practitioners, and attained remarkable market traction. Health & Wellness initiatives celebrated inventive approaches directed toward individual wellness. Innovative Pharma campaigns showcased prominent pharmaceutical brands pioneering scientific advancements aimed at enhancing quality of life.

“Creativity and innovation led the way in this year’s submissions,” said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYFHealth Awards. “Top-tier agencies showcased their inspiration from groundbreaking campaigns to trailblazing initiatives, the highest caliber of work left a lasting mark on the industry and inspired us all.”

