Retail Marketing News South Africa

Sasko’s half brown/half white limited-edition “freedom" loaf a celebration of Freedom Day

2 May 2024
Sasko, a PepsiCo South Africa brand, celebrated Freedom Day and encouraged consumers to embrace their individuality and think outside the box when it revealed its limited-edition half brown/half white loaf in select stores across Gauteng and the Western Cape.
Image supplied. Sasko celebrated Freedom Day with its limited-edition half brown/half white loaf

In a country as diverse and vibrant as South Africa, freedom is a precious commodity. The freedom to choose, to create, and to express oneself without fear of judgment is what makes our country special.

By challenging consumers to think creatively and try something new, Sasko encouraged South Africans to explore and be bold when it comes to their preferences and always embrace their freedom of choice and celebrate their individuality.

What is the ideal sandwich

The social media stunt ignited a national conversation about creativity, freedom, and self-expression over the Freedom Day weekend.

Sasko revealed the truth behind the stunt, challenging the status quo of what is the ideal sandwich and also inspired consumers to share their own half-brown/half-white Sasko sandwiches to showcase their creativity.

Influencers and consumers quickly shared their unique creations on social media, showcasing their culinary skills, creativity, and passion for bread,

"We wanted to do something special for Freedom Day," says Nomawethu Ngadlela, marketing manager at Sasko. "We believe that bread is more than just a staple food; it's a canvas waiting to be filled with your imagination. We're thrilled to see so many people embracing that spirit and sharing their creations with us."

The limited edition "Freedom Loaf” was a one-time-only offering.

