Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaIncubetaDaily MaverickTopco MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPointM&C Saatchi AbelOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    NYF Awards for SA's The Animation School and Fastgro Investment Holdings

    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    The New York Festivals (NYF) 2024 TV & Film Awards winners have been announced with South Africa’s The Animation School winning a silver and bronze and Fastgro Investment Holdings winning a bronze.
    NYF Awards for SA's The Animation School and Fastgro Investment Holdings

    Both The Animation School’s awards are in the Student Film category and for the brand 3D animation. It won the silver for By Two and the bronze for Bewilderness.

    The bronze award for Fastgro Investment Holdings is for Tourism in South Africa with Trevor Noah in the Tourism category, for the Brand Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

    Broadcaster of the Year

    Al Jazeera English won the award for the eighth consecutive year. Their in-depth reporting earned Gold trophies across their expansive news and current affairs programming.

    “We are delighted to be named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards,” says Issa Ali, acting managing director of Al Jazeera English.

    “This award comes from the hard-working teams at Al Jazeera who are so committed to reporting and telling the stories that matter. In today’s world, we believe good journalism is more important than ever. We are deeply grateful to receive this recognition for the work we do.”

    Production Company of the Year

    Zinc Media Group was honoured with the title of Production Company of the Year for the second consecutive year. Among their accolades was the gold-winning entry for World Mental Health Day 2023, created for client HSBC and the double gold-winning documentaries Putin vs the West: At War and Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.

    2024 Grand Awards

    • White Angel - The End of Marinka (German Television ZDF) - Documentary: - Docudrama.

    • The Great Kanto Earthquake - Three Days of Ruin in Tokyo: Part 1/ Part 2 (NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Documentary: - History & Society.

    • La Mesías – (Movistar Plus+) Entertainment Programme: - Drama.

    NYF Lifetime Achievement Award

    New York Festivals honoured Donna de Varona with the 14th annual NYF Lifetime Achievement Award.

    See all the winners here.

    Read more: television, Film, trevor noah, TBCSA, New York Festivals, broadcasters, The Animation School
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf The R28m Joint Film Fund of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and Netflix has completed and released six micro-budget films
    6 local micro-budget films launched by joint Netflix and NFVF fund
    15 Apr 2024
    Source: © ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor
    A decade of honouring Komla Dumor: BBC News Award search begins
    19 Feb 2024
    Source: © 123rf The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has opened applications for funding to filmmakers
    NFVF opens funding applications for 2024/2025: Here's how to apply
    14 Feb 2024
    Tyler Perry has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Source: Supplied.
    More Tyler Perry content headed to Netflix as he signs multi-year deal
    13 Feb 2024
    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens
    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens
    2 Feb 2024
    Source: © pixander The 2023 TV Establishment Survey (ES) reveals significant shifts in South Africa's TV viewing landscape
    2023 TV Establishment Survey finds shifts in SA's TV landscape
    30 Jan 2024
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    25 Jan 2024
    Source: © Multichoice DStv, the satellite service of MultiChoice, has experienced its first downturn in its most dynamic market, South Africa
    Subscriber downturn leads to questions on MultiChoice's sustained success
    18 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz