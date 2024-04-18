NYF Awards for SA's The Animation School and Fastgro Investment Holdings

The New York Festivals (NYF) 2024 TV & Film Awards winners have been announced with South Africa’s The Animation School winning a silver and bronze and Fastgro Investment Holdings winning a bronze.

Both The Animation School’s awards are in the Student Film category and for the brand 3D animation. It won the silver for By Two and the bronze for Bewilderness.

The bronze award for Fastgro Investment Holdings is for Tourism in South Africa with Trevor Noah in the Tourism category, for the Brand Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

Broadcaster of the Year

Al Jazeera English won the award for the eighth consecutive year. Their in-depth reporting earned Gold trophies across their expansive news and current affairs programming.

“We are delighted to be named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards,” says Issa Ali, acting managing director of Al Jazeera English.

“This award comes from the hard-working teams at Al Jazeera who are so committed to reporting and telling the stories that matter. In today’s world, we believe good journalism is more important than ever. We are deeply grateful to receive this recognition for the work we do.”

Production Company of the Year

Zinc Media Group was honoured with the title of Production Company of the Year for the second consecutive year. Among their accolades was the gold-winning entry for World Mental Health Day 2023, created for client HSBC and the double gold-winning documentaries Putin vs the West: At War and Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.

2024 Grand Awards

White Angel - The End of Marinka (German Television ZDF) - Documentary: - Docudrama.

(German Television ZDF) - Documentary: - Docudrama. The Great Kanto Earthquake - Three Days of Ruin in Tokyo: Part 1/ Part 2 (NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Documentary: - History & Society.

(NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Documentary: - History & Society. La Mesías – (Movistar Plus+) Entertainment Programme: - Drama.

NYF Lifetime Achievement Award

New York Festivals honoured Donna de Varona with the 14th annual NYF Lifetime Achievement Award.

See all the winners here.