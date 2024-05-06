Industries

    Satsa unveils 'This is Us': A story-driven conference

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Satsa has revealed plans for its 2024 conference, "This is Us," taking place from August 14-16 at the Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa in Hermanus. The event will break from traditional formats, opting for an 'un-conference' model that highlights storytelling's transformative impact on tourism.
    Source: Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa
    Source: Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa

    At the heart of "This is Us" lies a simple yet profound question: "Remember the last time a story truly moved you?"

    Satsa believes that impactful narratives - be they tales of resilience from local communities or innovative approaches that have transformed tourism businesses - are the driving force behind the industry.

    The conference aims to amplify these stories and create a platform where every voice contributes to shaping the future of Southern African tourism.

    Departing from traditional PowerPoint presentations and podiums, "This is Us" will feature a unique "circle of storytellers." This immersive format will encourage attendees to unleash their inner storytellers, weaving a rich tapestry from their diverse experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

    David Frost, CEO of Satsa, emphasises the significance of this approach: "In our industry, every interaction and experience tells a story. With 'This is Us', we're providing a platform to share these narratives, celebrating our collective journey and charting the course for our future. This isn't just a conference; it's an opportunity to shape our industry through our shared experiences."

    The lineup of storytellers includes filmmakers, authors and renowned tourism leaders.

    Frost adds, "The diverse stories and insights of our guests and members will make this conference truly unique. We're excited to see how these shared narratives will inspire and drive our industry forward."

    Registration for the Satsa "This is Us" conference is now open.

