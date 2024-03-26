Renowned jazz aficionado Nothemba Madumo joins Primedia Broadcasting

In a move that celebrates jazz and the arts Primedia Broadcasting proudly heralds the arrival of distinguished radio maestro, Nothemba Madumo, to its esteemed ensemble, coinciding with the celebration of International Jazz Month in April. With a distinguished career steeped in great enthusiasm for jazz and an unwavering dedication to broadcasting excellence, Madumo brings a wealth of experience and artistry to her new role at Primedia.

Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer, warmly welcomes Madumo, stating, "The 702 family has always had a deep affinity and love for jazz. We are incredibly excited to welcome Nothemba and look forward to her enriching our listeners' Sunday evenings with her passion for this genre."

Echoing similar sentiments, Tessa van Staden, Cape Talk station manager, expressed her enthusiasm, "Cape Talk is delighted to welcome Nothemba Madumo to our team. We believe her expertise and passion for jazz will resonate strongly with our audiences, adding a new dimension to our Sunday programming line-up."

Since her inaugural broadcast during the time of BOB TV, Madumo has been a respected presence in the South African jazz fraternity, captivating audiences as the producer and host of a celebrated jazz music showcase on Metro FM (SABC). Commanding the airwaves every Sunday, her tenure at Metro FM spanned over a decade, solidifying her reputation as a tireless champion of the genre.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new appointment at Primedia Broadcasting, Nothemba Madumo remarked, "I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with 702 and Cape Talk 567 and to share the vibrant world of jazz music. I look forward to immersing ourselves in the endless possibilities of jazz, where every tune is a journey and every listener a fellow adventurer. Jazz lovers will concur that - Jazz emerges as the golden thread connecting diverse souls, defying boundaries, transcending linguistical barriers and cultural confines to resonate with the essence of humanity”.

Madumo's highly anticipated jazz extravaganza will grace the airwaves of both 702 and Cape Talk 567 every Sunday from 6pm to 9pm, debuting on 7 April. Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting realm of jazz alongside Nothemba as she curates an unforgettable auditory journey. Her show will also tell the stories of how jazz has played a critical role in our history as a country as we celebrate thirty years of freedom. She will also be honouring the legends that have dedicated their lives to the craft.

Primedia Broadcasting invites you in commemorating the timeless allure of jazz and the enduring legacy of Nothemba Madumo.