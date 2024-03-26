Industries

    Clockwork shortlisted as PRovoke Media EMEA 2024 Digital Consultancy of the Year

    Issued by Clockwork
    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    South African creative agency, Clockwork, has been shortlisted as one of five candidates in PRovoke Media’s EMEA 2024 Digital Consultancies of the Year category.
    Clockwork shortlisted as PRovoke Media EMEA 2024 Digital Consultancy of the Year

    Clockwork is the only African agency to achieve this accolade – standing alongside three major UK independents and a large multinational network outfit.

    “The EMEA Consultancies of the Year awards again represent unrivalled independent analysis of the region's best firms, across geographic categories and in specific disciplines. From giant multinationals to small local specialists — they are nominated and analysed across the 20 Consultancy of the Year categories” says Arun Sudhaman, CEO and editor in chief ad PRovoke Media.

    “The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions, calls, and face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

    This announcement follows a strong showing in the EMEA 2024 SABRE Awards, which saw Clockwork recognised in multiple categories for four campaigns:

    Aware.org — Drunk Drivers Stay Free.

    Sea of Thieves — Xbox.

    Wakanda Forever — Xbox.

    Accelerating Justice Annual Report — Corruption Watch.

    “PRovoke’s recognition of Clockwork as the only African agency shortlisted for EMEA Digital Consultancy of the Year is testament to the global standard our teams consistently strive for. We are deeply committed to driving both creativity and effectiveness in everything we do, and this nomination is a wonderful acknowledgement that we are hitting the right notes” comments Tom Manners, co-CEO at Clockwork.

    The winners of the 2024 EMEA PR Consultancies of the Year will be announced at the 2024 EMEA SABRE Awards on 17 April London.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.

    Let's do Biz