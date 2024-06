The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that Radio 2000's X account (formerly Twitter has been hacked.

The account was hacked on Sunday. Source: Supplied.

The hack happened on Sunday, 02 June 2024 and X has been informedand the station is taking steps to rectify the situation.

"Any posts from Tesla News, which has currently taken over the account must be disregarded by the public. Radio 2000 will keep its X platform users updated on-air and on its other social,media platforms, on any further development," said the SABC.