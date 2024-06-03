Advertise on SA’s most influential industry news website

Industries

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    3 Jun 2024
    3 Jun 2024
    Advertise on Bizcommunity

    Advertise on the most influential advertising, marketing and media publication in South Africa.

    Bizcommunity’s platforms are an indispensable part of any advertising communications mix, where over 500 companies, industry organisations, associations and business communications professionals choose to share their valuable intellectual capital every single day.

    Bizcommunity’s platforms allow marketers to be creative with business marketing objectives.

    Use a combination of these great promotional platforms and channels:

    • Press Office newsroom packages
    • Recruiter packages
    • Display and Banner Ad packages
    • Event Sponsorship packages
    • Homepage Takeovers
    • Sponsored Content Features or series
    • Thought Leader packages
    • Branded interviews
    • Social Media amplification
    • Promo Mailers
    • Newsletter campaigns

    Bizcommunity’s specialist digital advertising team can advise on the best combination of our promotional products and packages to achieve your business-business communications requirements.

    To book a campaign or to discuss your unique requirements, contact our Business Development Account Managers at moc.ytinummoczib@selas or click here for a call back.

    Find out more about advertising on Bizcommunity.

