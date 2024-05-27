Daily Maverick’s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.8% circulation growth amid industry challenges

Daily Maverick’s DM168, the weekly Saturday newspaper, has recorded an 8.8% year-on-year increase in circulation, recording a 10,823 average issue circulation in Q1 2024.

This growth, highlighted by the latest Audit Bureau of Circulation data, is a significant achievement in an industry facing steady decline, where other weekly titles have recorded an average 18% decline.

Since launching during the pandemic, DM168 has continued to attract a growing audience that values a comprehensive, interesting and varied collection of journalism in a weekly read.

“This growth is a testament to our dedication to our mission and our readers’ steadfast support. Many were sceptical about launching a quality printed newspaper in this environment, but the demand and support from readers have proven otherwise,” said Heather Robertson, editor of DM168.

Initially launched as a free broadsheet with an innovative partnership with Pick n Pay, DM168 is now available for R35 at retail stores nationwide and via subscription. Growing reader support has enabled the newspaper to thrive without compromising on the quality journalism that Daily Maverick is known for.

“While every other weekly newspaper is losing readers, we are growing solely because of our readers’ support and acknowledgement of the quality of our offering. They have helped us keep our jobs and continue creating a weekly capsule of quality journalism you can trust,” added Robertson.

Daily Maverick remains committed to its mission, striving to Defend Truth, hold power accountable, and shed light on critical issues facing South Africa and the

world.

Thanks to its membership model, Daily Maverick is freely available online, allowing its journalism to reach more people and create more impact while investing in its newsroom when others are downsizing.

The editorial team now boasts an unprecedented collection of seasoned journalists and investigative reporters. This is reflected daily online and weekly in DM168 with journalism that helps protect democracy and helps readers navigate life with profound analysis, stimulating features and insightful commentary.

As DM168 celebrates its remarkable growth in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, the newspaper remains committed to engaging with its reader community and expanding its reach further. It offers its audience the highest-quality long-form journalism in a well-designed printed package.

DM168 is available at selected Exclusive Books, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, Checkers, Airport stores and airport lounges, other bookstores and garage forecourts around the country.

If you cannot find DM168 in your favourite shop, please contact us at az.oc.kcirevamyliad@861md and we will do our best to supply a store near you.