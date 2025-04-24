All set for Cape Town Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

This year’s Cape Town Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival takes place at the Claremont Cricket Club in Constantia, Cape Town on 26 and 27 April 2025.

Image supplied

The annual celebration of the Cape’s finest wines, delicious food, and vibrant live music is always a weekend to remember.

Over 50 of the country’s top wine estates showcasing their wines, marking the highest number of wine tasting stands to date.

“Whether you’re a fan of bold reds, crisp whites, dry rosé, or prefer the sparkle of Cap Classique and sparkling wine, there is something for every palate,” said Pick n Pay Head of Liquor, Gavin Levers.

The Pick n Pay Wine Shop will stock all participating wines at the festival, making it easy for visitors to stock up on their favourites of the day.

New to this year’s festival is the Pick n Pay Liquor Mixology Theatre, presented by Diageo. This exclusive R130 upgrade ticket offers a 30-minute, hands-on, interactive lesson in cocktail creation. Under the guidance of expert mixologists, participants will shake, stir, and sip two custom cocktails made with Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray No. 10 or Don Julio as well as a selected wine to tie back to the festival. Sessions are limited to 40 guests.

The Pick n Pay Tasting Room sessions will return and offers an opportunity to explore the synergy between wine and food. The five 30-minute sessions each day will feature a different wine producer, from Graham Beck, Oak Valley, Durbanville Hills, Beyerskloof, Boekenhoutskloof, Arniston Bay, Pongracz, Hartenberg and Raka, and take guests on a journey of expertly paired wine and canapé tastings. Booking is essential because it is limited to just 40 guests per session at R130 per head.

The Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market will tantalise taste buds with various fresh, delicious options, including fish and chips, seasonal salads, sushi, and cheese and charcuterie platters. The popular Pick n Pay Burger & Pizza Trucks will be present, alongside indulgent food tasting experiences for enquiring palates looking to discover new products.

Book your tickets at www.webtickets.co.za