Powering Africa’s future with affordable and reliable solar energy

As the world faces the dual challenges of climate change and energy poverty in Africa, innovative sustainable energy solutions are emerging to address these urgent issues.

Leading the charge is Kenyan-based off-grid solar product manufacturer, d.light, with a mission to provide safe, clean, and reliable lighting and power to those most in need. Since its founding in 2006, d.light has revolutionised clean energy access across sub-Saharan Africa, impacting over 125 million people through its affordable solar home systems. The company has made significant inroads in the continent’s climate tech and green economy sectors.

In a milestone moment reflecting the drive for a sustainable future, d.light has been selected as a finalist in the Earthshot Prize 2024 in the Protect and Restore Nature category. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's pivotal role in advancing sustainable energy solutions, particularly in a year when Africa is in the spotlight in global sustainability conversations. This accolade comes on the heels of Climate Tech Week, which showcased the continent's fervent commitment to innovation in sustainability.

MultiChoice, a global alliance partner and official broadcaster for the Earthshot Prize in Africa, stands shoulder to shoulder with d.light, amplifying its mission to expand eco-friendly innovations. Through its broadcast, MultiChoice is assisting to elevate the dialogue on clean energy's transformative power for communities across Africa, where collaboration and innovation are shaping a greener, brighter future.

According to a recent survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the national electricity access rate has increased to 57%, but a significant gap remains. With most energy providers unable to effectively reach off-grid rural areas, millions of Africans still lack access to clean and reliable electricity, contributing to widespread energy poverty.

The off-grid solar sector, exemplified by d.light, plays a vital role in tackling the energy access crisis. By offering decentralised and resilient energy solutions, off-grid solar systems enhance financial inclusion and contribute to climate resilience. These clean energy innovations are designed to improve the quality of life for millions while enabling small businesses and agricultural activities that depend on reliable energy sources.

In August 2024, d.light launched the d.light Points Programme, a loyalty scheme designed to reward customers who make regular payments towards their PayGo products. With plans to expand to Uganda, Tanzania, and Nigeria, the programme is set to assist over 500,000 clients by the end of 2024. Customers earn points for timely payments, which can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases and power tokens for free days of electricity.

D.light's innovative pay-as-you-go (PayGo) financing model allows low-income families to acquire efficient solar products such as lanterns and home systems through manageable payments.

This model not only provides cleaner lighting solutions, replacing harmful kerosene lamps, but also empowers families to lead more productive lives. Improved access to energy facilitates education in rural areas, allowing children to study after dark and enhancing their prospects.

Investment in African climate tech is on the rise, with funding reaching approximately R1.1bn in 2021, reflecting increasing investor confidence in the continent's potential for sustainable innovation. Africa boasts vast renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind, benefiting from over 2,500 hours of sunlight annually, making solar energy a viable option for off-grid communities.

D.light's R176 million securitisation deal in July 2024 underscores this growing confidence in Africa’s solar market, while supportive policies from African governments, such as the African Union's Agenda 2063, further encourage investment in green technologies and renewable energy solutions.

At the heart of d.light's mission lies an ambitious goal to transform the lives of one billion people through sustainable products by 2030. Their focused investment of approximately R150,000 aims to touch the lives of four million people in Uganda alone.

Despite the progress made, significant investment gaps remain in the off-grid solar sector, with an estimated R300bn needed to achieve universal energy access by 2030. While global investments in the sector saw a decline in 2023, there are encouraging signs of growth, particularly in startup and seed-stage companies.

As d.light continues to innovate and expand its reach, its partnership with Multichoice and the Earthshot Prize will play a pivotal role in scaling sustainable solutions across the continent. The future of climate tech, particularly in the off-grid solar sector, offers immense potential to change lives and foster a more sustainable world.

