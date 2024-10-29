Part 1: Scopen 4th Latam Sustainability Study: 6 key findings

Involving employees in sustainability strategies is key to future success. This is one of six findings of Scopen’s 4th edition Sustainability Study in Latin America report.

Scopen presented the results of the report during the +CTG Latin American Creative Economy Summit, supported by UN Women and in collaboration with the agency Normmal.

When asked about the words most associated with sustainability, despite variations between countries, "Environment" (33%) came out on top, followed by "Responsibility" (23%) and "Future" (21%), with the latter two showing significant increases in mentions compared to the previous edition.

6 key findings

The study examined various aspects of corporate sustainability objectives, goals, and strategies.

Governance Mechanisms The most mentioned by companies to oversee and ensure the achievement of sustainability goals, were the Sustainability Committee and Annual Sustainability Reports (both 68%), followed by Continuous Process Review (64%). How sustainability is integrated into product and service development The most frequently cited initiatives were the reduction of carbon footprints (81%) and waste reduction facilitation (75%). These were followed by the use of recycled materials, renewable energy, and energy efficiency in production (all mentioned by over 60% of respondents). This reflects a solid commitment to environmental sustainability, suggesting that companies are seeing greater profitability and competitiveness as a result of integrating these practices. Communications strategies Among the communication strategies companies use to educate their consumers about their sustainability efforts, the most frequently mentioned is the publication of Sustainability Reports (72%). This is followed by participation in Sustainability Forums and Conferences (68%), and Awareness Campaigns on Social Media (61%). Innovation processes When interviewees discuss the innovation processes implemented by their companies to incorporate sustainability into their operations, the top strategies are Investments in Renewable Energy (62%) and Supply Chain Optimisation to Reduce Environmental Impact (59%). Employees in sustainable strategiesInvolving employees in sustainability strategies is key to future success. A significant 81% of companies have developed internal awareness and education campaigns on sustainability, and 67% have established teams specifically dedicated to the topic. In markets such as Argentina, 90% of respondents also mention Participation in sustainability committees and working groups. As more companies adopt this approach, we can expect greater integration of sustainability into organisational culture, which is crucial for ensuring long-term employee commitment and the effective execution of sustainable initiatives. Sustainable Development Goals When it comes to how industry stakeholders say they can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), key areas include promoting Sustainability Education (83%), supporting companies in avoiding Greenwashing (75%), creating Gender-stereotype-free communication and marketing campaigns (75%), and generating campaigns that promote empowerment and equality (73%). These figures are important, reflecting growing consumer demand for greater transparency, which will be essential in the future.

About the study

As in previous editions, the study was carried out in partnership with UCEP (Colombian Union of Advertising Companies), aiming to analyse the role of companies operating in the marketing and communications sector in Latin America in meeting the SDGs, and how different industry players can help brands and businesses achieve these goals.

This year’s fieldwork took place between July and September 2024, involving 101 leaders from large companies and corporations in six Latin American countries.

The country with the highest representation was Brazil (27% of the sample), followed by Mexico (25%) and Colombia (21%). Most respondents were Sustainability Directors (23%), primarily working for foreign multinational companies (50%) and, notably, within the Services sector (53%).