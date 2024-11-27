MultiChoice and partners make another strike against piracy

In a decisive move against piracy, MultiChoice and its partners achieved another milestone this November with a successful raid and arrest in Eldorado Park.

The case began in August when an alleged Waka reseller was identified in Eldorado Park, prompting an enquiry by the Eldorado Park South African Police Services (SAPS) detectives. Following a thorough investigation, SAPS secured a Cybercrime Search and Seizure warrant, and authorisation for an Entrapment Section 252A.

Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) in South Africa permits law enforcement to conduct undercover operations and use traps to investigate, detect, or prevent crimes. Evidence obtained through these methods is admissible in court.

On 22 November 2024, the entrapment operation was successfully conducted, leading to the arrest of the suspect. The items confiscated included:

One Ideal laptop



Two cellphones



Two IPTV boxes



Waka codes distributed to various customers

Police also noted that the arrested suspect is allegedly linked to the control panel of another suspect who was apprehended earlier this month in a separate case investigated by Irdeto.

Following the search and seizure warrant, a criminal case was registered at the Eldorado Park SAPS. The suspect appeared in the Lenasia Court on 22 November 2024, where the case was added to the roll and adjourned to 28 November 2024. The accused was released on R5,000 bail.

This operation involved collaboration between Irdeto, Eldorado Park SAPS detectives, and the SAPS Tracing Unit.

MultiChoice remains committed to working with law enforcement and other stakeholders to investigate and bring to justice individuals involved in pirate operations, including resellers.



