Saps busts over 200 suspects for illegal mining-related offences

In conducting its Vala Umgodi Operation, the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested 239 suspects throughout the country.

Image credit: Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash

According to the police, the suspects were arrested for illegal mining-related offences and various other crimes that include, among others, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unpolished diamonds, unlawful possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act.

On Tuesday, 17 June 2025 a 42-year-old Sydwell Shane Mkhantswa appeared briefly in the Kwa-Mbonambi Periodical Court in connection with a case of theft of minerals from Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

His arrest relates to a tracing operation on 3 March 2024, when members of Operation Vala Umgodi and Kwa-Mbonambi police officers responded to reports of a truck, which was intercepted carrying over R800,000 worth of suspected stolen Zircon from RBM.

Further investigation linked the suspect with another Kwa-Mbonambi case of theft of minerals in which he allegedly delivered RBM minerals to Isiphingo in Durban where police found over R24m worth of suspected stolen minerals.

After several tracking and tracing operations, the suspect was cornered and arrested at a residence in Germiston, Gauteng on 12 June 2025.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court again on 24 June 2025, where he is expected to make a formal bail application.

In operations starting from 1-15 June 2025, six unlicensed firearms, 26 rounds of ammunition and four vehicles were seized.

Other highlights per province for the past week include:

• Limpopo: Vala Umgodi teams conducted disruptive operations at Sefateng Chrome Mine and Bokone Platinum Mine on 13 June 2025. Four suspects were arrested, and a large quantity of chromite ore and illegal mining equipment was seized.

•Free State: Members deployed for Operation Vala Umgodi in Free State, acting on intelligence, successfully intercepted a white Toyota Quantum panel van travelling from Gauteng province en route to Cape Town, and discovered a consignment of Khat plants worth R210,000. Police arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of possession of suspected drugs and drug trafficking.

•Northern Cape: On 6 June 2025, members attached to Operation Vala Umgodi arrested 11 suspects aged between 29 and 44 years in Kimberley and Kleinzee, respectively. During the operations, members received information about suspected illegal miners hiding at a game reserve farm near Koingnaas. The team operationalised the information, which resulted in the arrest of nine suspects and charged them for various offences, including contravention of immigration laws, trespassing, and possession of unpolished diamonds.

•Mpumalanga: A 30-year-old illegal miner was shot and injured during a shootout with members of Vala Umgodi operation in Sabie, on 11 June 2025. The suspect was initially admitted to Sabie Hospital under police guard and has since been discharged and placed in custody.

•Gauteng: A wanted suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout with members of Operation Vala Umgodi on 13 June 2025. He was wanted for shooting at police officers at Zamimpilo informal settlement and was located at Soul City informal settlement. The team recovered a firearm that will undergo ballistic tests to establish if it was used in the commission of other crimes.

•North West: Vala Umgodi operation continued its clampdown on illicit mining and immigration violations in. On 5 June 2025, members conducted a disruptive illegal mining operation at Rocin mine in the area of Wolwerand, leading to the seizure of illegal mining equipment that includes various explosives, four generators, jack hammers, spades, a welding machine, gas bottles, a water pump, four pendukas and gold-bearing material.

“With coordinated operations across the affected provinces, Operation Vala Umgodi continues to deliver results in its mandate to disrupt and dismantle illegal mining activities, specifically within and around mining communities.

“Since its inception in December 2023, Operation Vala Umgodi led to the arrest of more than 27,000 suspects with more than 600 firearms, which include imitation firearms (toy guns) and 16,000 rounds of ammunition seized,” said the police.