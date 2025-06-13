Over 1,700 suspects nabbed in Vala Umgodi operations

A total of 1,775 suspects of different nationalities were arrested in May during nationwide Vala Umgodi operations aimed at combating and preventing illegal mining.

These suspects were arrested for illegal mining related offences and various other serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of explosives and possession of suspected stolen property.

Moreover, SAPS members deployed in the provinces as part of Operation Vala Umgodi also help to prevent and combat crime, which is not necessarily related to illicit mining activities.

Some of the items seized during Vala Umgodi operations in May include 27 unlicensed firearms, 827 rounds of ammunition, 51 vehicles (including sedans, bakkies, trucks, trailers and excavators) and 380 pendukas (a hand-powered cylindrical device used in informal mining operations).

Vala Umgodi successes for the month of May 2025 include:

Free State: On 14 May 2025, police officers attached to Vala Umgodi conducted operations at the Kudu Old Mine area, which resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals, aged between 33 and 51 years. During the arrest, police seized 59.40kg of suspected gold bearing material. In a separate incident, the team also arrested two foreign nationals, aged between 36 and 42 years, at Merriespruit Crusher Plant and seized gold bearing material weighing at 56.80kg.

Police in Gauteng conducted an intelligence-driven Vala Umgodi operation, which led to the arrest of 102 suspects at Shaft 9, Mogale Crusher mine, West village in Krugersdorp, on Thursday, 8 May 2025. The suspects were arrested for illegal mining, illegal immigration, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The team also seized pendukas, steel balls, firearms and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal: Two suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were fatally wounded in a shootout with the Vala Umgodi team in KZN at Wasbank, near Ladysmith, on 22 May 2025. Police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects wanted for CIT robbery incidents, which happened in KZN between June 2022 and March 2025.

Limpopo: Last month alone, Operation Vala Umgodi task teams deployed in the five districts of Limpopo arrested 230 suspects, including 30 individuals directly linked to illegal mining operations. Of those detained, 51 were South Africans, while 179 were illegal immigrants. Two hundred and five suspects were deported to their countries of origin.

Mpumalanga: On 3 May 2025, Operation Vala Umgodi members found four minors, aged between 12 and 16 years, underground during an operation targeting illegal mining activities at the Dukes old mineshaft in Pilgrim’s Rest. The 12-year-boy was taken to a place of safety. Fourteen adult suspects, aged between 18 and 47 years, were also arrested. One suspect was charged for possession of explosives, possession of dagga, and possession of illegal mining equipment.

Northern Cape: Members of Vala Umgodi arrested two male suspects, aged between 29 and 35, for the possession of unpolished diamonds in Port Nolloth on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. The team intercepted a Ford bakkie allegedly transporting illegal miners, en-route to Port Nolloth and discovered a significant quantity of unpolished diamonds.

North West: In the Bojanala district, 91 suspects of different nationalities were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act and illegal mining. Police also seized diesel generators, hammers and jackhammers, shovels, electric extension cords, grease pumps, pendukas and steel balls.

To date, a total of 27,275 suspects have been arrested, while 697 firearms, including imitation firearms and 16 247 rounds of ammunition, have been seized through Operation Vala Umgodi since December 2023.

“Operation Vala Umgodi is government’s initiative to combat and prevent illegal mining activities, as well as to safeguard economic growth by addressing the root causes of illegal mining and enforcing the law,” said the South African Police Service in a statement.