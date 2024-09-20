Middle East shines at AME Awards 2024 with leading AI campaign

The 2024 New York Festivals AME Awards have unveiled the best campaigns from the Middle East and Africa, with MullenLowe MENA emerging as the standout. Their innovative Fixing the bAIs campaign, created for Aurora50, earned the prestigious Campaign of the Year title for tackling gender bias in AI datasets.

Fixing the bAIs performed well at the AME Awards. Source: YouTube.

Influence

By developing a databank of inclusive images and pushing for global change, this campaign not only influenced the EU's AI Act but set new benchmarks for diversity in AI. The region's creative prowess was further highlighted with several wins across categories, affirming its influence on the global stage.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Fixing the bAIs recognised with the prestigious AME Campaign of the Year Award for the Middle East & Africa. This achievement is a testament to how real work, grounded in real data, can make a real difference. The campaign not only addresses pressing issues but also offers a robust solution, giving hope to underrepresented genders, races, colors, and ages in professional spaces.” —Prerna Mehra, creative director & head of art and design, MullenLowe MENA

Worldwide agencies submitted pioneering and impactful campaigns that captivated the 2024 Grand Jury, resulting in an impressive number of trophies.

The 2024 AME Grand Jury awarded Leo Burnett Middle East two Gold Towers for the innovative ProtecTasbih, the world’s first sanitizing prayer beads. These 100% recyclable beads were distributed to 65,000 guests on SAUDIA Airlines' flights and lounges en route to Mecca, with an additional 35,000 distributed across the city. The campaign also earned two Silver Towers and one Bronze.

Other standout agencies, including Grabarz und Partner Werbeagentur GmbH, Ogilvy New York, Wieden+Kennedy London, and Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, also took home honors for their creative excellence, further showcasing the global impact of this year’s competition.

This year’s winners were selected by an esteemed Grand Jury of internationally recognised C-suite strategists and industry innovators. Following a rigorous two-phase evaluation process, the Grand Jury meticulously scored shortlisted entries, honouring the most creative and effective campaigns of the year.

Results-driven

In an exceptionally competitive year, the international Grand Jury recognised work that delivered cutting-edge, results-driven campaigns. The panel awarded one prestigious AME Grand Award, three Regional Campaign of the Year Awards, nine Gold Towers, eight Silver, twelve Bronze, and twelve Finalist Certificates, recognising groundbreaking effectiveness.

Innovative work from leading agencies across six continents used cutting-edge tactics to enhance global brands and achieve impressive results. Gold, Silver, and Bronze-winning campaigns tackled critical issues such as sexism, gender bias, and the impact of social media on children, driving meaningful change. Brands harnessed technology and compelling storytelling to grow market share and strengthen loyalty.

Top-scoring initiatives utilised social media and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising to educate and engage audiences, employed advanced design to positively impact health, and built deeper brand connections while expanding market presence.

See all the winners here.