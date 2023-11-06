Leo Burnett Middle East ranked first in 2023 NYF AME Awards Report

The New York Festivals (NYF) AME Awards' 2023 AME Report has ranked Leo Burnett Middle East, a Publicis Groupe agency, as 2023's top spot.

Their impressive array of outcome-focused campaigns received top honours in this year's competition and secured the agency a premier spot on this year’s AME Agency Report.

The report, a two-tiered ranking that recognises the standout agencies and brands for their exceptional achievements during the 2023 AME Awards, celebrates agencies that have pioneered cutting-edge and effective creative work for prominent advertisers.

“Awards shows like the AMEs are important as they continually raise our standards as an industry,” says Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey.

“They encourage agencies and brands to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and ultimately deliver better value for the end consumer,” he continues.

Campaigns

In total the Publicis Groupe agency earned an impressive two AME Gold Tower Awards, six Silver, 10 Bronze, and four Finalist Awards.

Leo Burnett Middle East earned the highest number of points for its exceptionally progressive creative and effective campaigns including the result-driven Gold-winning campaign Self Check Out for client K-Lynn.

Self Check Out, on K-Lynn's e-commerce site pioneered a unique channel that engaged Arab women during captive moments, prompting effective self-checks comfortably.

Gold-winning Homecoming, Leo Burnett Middle East’s campaign created for client Home Centre, championed adoption, confronted cultural taboos, and became the pioneering initiative addressing orphaned children in the Middle East, resulting in their placement into homes.

Kakish says that having been the most awarded at the recent AMEs, and now being ranked #1 globally validates that they are leading the curve in both creativity and effectiveness.

“And this is only possible when you have exceptional talents to make this happen. Knowing that their work for our clients is being recognised on the global stage, helping us to reach #1 is a great motivator that challenges them to push the boundaries a step further each time,” he says.

Tahaab Rais, chief strategy officer of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, adds to this,” “The best agencies win at both creative and effectiveness award shows. The AME Awards by New York Festivals have, for many years, been respected as a premium competition for creative and marketing effectiveness globally. It is not easy to win awards there.

“And seeing us rank #1 globally and our work win the most globally across a range of brands from our region, following the success at other shows for those same brands, is a testament to the fact that we are making work that does work for our brand partners.”

Prominent agencies ranking in the top tier of the report include BBDO China, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, Leo Burnett Manila, and McCann Canada.

View all the agencies in the 2023 AME Report here.

2023 AME Brand Report

The 2023 AME Brand Report recognises innovative brands that embraced groundbreaking campaigns, that contributed to their position in the AME ranking report.

It acknowledges global brands that have harnessed groundbreaking technology, spotlighted diversity, and inclusion, collaborated with influencers, championed local businesses, embraced social marketing, forged unique partnerships, tackled environmental challenges head-on, and innovated ways to support communities.

Top-performing creative approved by progressive brands revitalized and rejuvenated brands through innovative design and immersive experiential and guerrilla marketing, gamification, and generative AI.

Brands earning a spot on the AME Brand Report are celebrated for endorsing leading-edge strategic campaigns that have achieved remarkable results and made a positive impact.

Bimbo, the esteemed Mexican multinational food company, earned the number one spot at the top of the AME Brand Ranking Report.

The brand's multi-award-winning campaign, The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers created by Vector B McCann / Performance Art demonstrated both multi-segment chain-value marketing and exceptional consumer engagement while using the world’s first fully generative search and signage system designed to put 8,402 of Mexico’s most creative hamburger and hotdog stands on foodies’ map.

“This is the kind of project where the beautiful relationship the Bimbo brand has with the Mexican community flourishes and creates value for everyone involved,” says Juan Luis Arteaga, managing director, Vector B.

“At the crossroads between traditional urban culture and technology, vendors can let themselves be known, people can find the most creative and unthinkable recipes and Bimbo bonds with them, moving one step further to its purpose of nourishing a better world. We are very grateful that they let us be part of it”.

View the Brands that earned a spot on the AME Report here..

The 2023 AME award-winning entries were determined by the AME Awards Grand and executive Juries. The results of these jury panels determine an entry’s score and its placement within the AME Report annual rankings brief.

To view the entire 2023 AME Report (Agency & Brand) visit here.

View the 2023 AME Awards winner’s showcase here.