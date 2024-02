#SuperBowl2024: Michael Cera, Beyoncé, Usher and more star in $7m ads

Music icon Usher headlined this years Super Bowl show with ads costing around $7m. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events globally, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers. Advertisers can leverage this massive audience to maximise brand exposure and reach potential customers on a scale unmatched by any other televised event.