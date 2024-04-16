Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eatbigfishDaily MaverickLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingBizcommunity.comProvantageTopco MediaMotherland OMNiIAB South AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAFDAEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Media Freedom: BBC's World Service Presents highlights journalists forced to work in exile

    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    The recent crackdowns on press freedom in Russia, Afghanistan and Ethiopia have seen more BBC teams relocating for their safety, many leaving family and friends behind, with over 300 World Service journalists - around 15% - now working in exile.
    Source: Royal Television Society Over 300 BBC World Service journalists - around 15% - work in exile
    Source: Royal Television Society Royal Television Society Over 300 BBC World Service journalists - around 15% - work in exile

    This new figure was announced at World Service Presents, a three-day series of events highlighting the courageous work of journalists around the world, and the state of media freedom globally.

    Journalists are facing increasing pressure, including state interference, harassment, and criminal charges, which are consistently used to attempt to undermine their work.

    Staff at BBC News Persian have been working in exile for over a decade and continue to face harassment and persecution.

    Last month, the BBC World Service filed an urgent appeal to the UN over abuse of national security and counter-terrorism laws against BBC News Persian journalists.

    Source: © RSF The BBC World Service has filed an urgent appeal to UN over abuse of national security and counter-terrorism laws against BBC News Persian journalists
    BBC World Service files urgent appeal to UN over abuse of BBC News Persian journalists

    17 Apr 2024

    BBC News Russian journalists

    Following the invasion of Ukraine, BBC News Russian journalists and their families were moved out of Moscow to the Latvian capital of Riga.

    Now, 39 BBC staff remain in Riga, continuing the work of reporting independent and impartial news to audiences around the world in Russian. They also play an active part in countering disinformation about the war.

    On 12 April, BBC Russian correspondent Ilya Barabanov was labelled as a "foreign agent" by the Russian justice ministry.

    Barabanov has written extensively about Russia’s war in Ukraine. The "foreign agent" label has been used by the government to marginalise journalists and critics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Ilya and the BBC reject the decision, which they are disputing in court.

    Barabanov, says: “The most difficult part about exile is the lack of direct contact with people. We lost the opportunity to talk to our contributors. The inability to travel around Russia, report from the field, talk to real people – that’s the hardest part about being a journalist in exile.

    “In early April, the Russian authorities designated me a “foreign agent”. This affected my status and ability to talk to people. I now must warn my contributors about this new, unpleasant status.”

    Image supplied. TikTok has announced several initiatives with the local electoral commission and civil society organisations to combat misinformation
    #SAelections24: Initiatives to fight misinformation, provide access to reliable information launched

    26 Apr 2024

    Prtess Freedom under pressure

    Talking about press freedom on World Press Freedom Day, 3 May, Liliane Landor, director,BBC World Service says: “Press freedom is under increasingly intense pressure at a time when millions, voting in elections around the world, need to be well informed of the choices ahead of them.”

    The BBC’s news services are blocked or difficult to access in many countries. Landor states including China, Russia and Afghanistan.

    “Our journalists face ongoing harassment and persecution from countries such as Iran and Russia to name but two. World Press Freedom Day is a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation underscoring the urgent need for journalists everywhere to be able to do their job unhindered.”

    The BBC World Service Presents showcased the breadth of journalism provided by the BBC World Service to 318m people weekly around the globe across 42 language services including English.

    For three days from Monday 29 April, screenings, live programme recordings, speeches and panel discussions examined the key issues facing journalism and highlighted the BBC’s as a trusted international news broadcaster.

    Read more: Media freedom, media, World Press Freedom Day, BBC, BBC World Service, broadcast media, Liliane Landor
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Burkina Faso suspends more foreign media over killings coverage
     29 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. TikTok has announced several initiatives with the local electoral commission and civil society organisations to combat misinformation
    #SAelections24: Initiatives to fight misinformation, provide access to reliable information launched
    26 Apr 2024
    Source: © 123rf Applications for accreditation for national and provincial Results Operations Centres (ROCs) have opened
    #SAelections24: Media accreditation for all Results Operation Centres
    24 Apr 2024
    Number one in Gauteng
    The CitizenNumber one in Gauteng
    Image supplied. Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group, outlines steps to choosing the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency
    6 steps to choose the correct media monitoring tools
     18 Apr 2024
    Source: ©UCT Icasa will allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to Political Parties and Independent Candidates in the upcoming elections
    Icasa to allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to political parties and independent candidates
    17 Apr 2024
    Source: © RSF The BBC World Service has filed an urgent appeal to UN over abuse of national security and counter-terrorism laws against BBC News Persian journalists
    BBC World Service files urgent appeal to UN over abuse of BBC News Persian journalists
    17 Apr 2024
    Source: © Twitter Yesterday 15 April Daily Maverick shut down
    #DMShutdown: Daily Maverick - Why we did it
    16 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz