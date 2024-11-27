Marketing & Media Advertising
    #BehindtheCampaign: LegalWise balances legacy with future promise

    4 Dec 2024
    In celebration of its 40th anniversary, LegalWise has launched a brand campaign that boldly positions the brand for a forward-thinking future.
    The campaign also reflects its four decades of enforcing and defending the rights of its members.

    “For 40 years, LegalWise has been a trusted leader, dedicated to empowering its members with affordable and timeous access to justice,” says Vincent Gege, marketing manager at LegalWise.

    “As the brand marks this significant milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to supporting South Africans today and for the next 40 years."

    More than a celebration

    The campaign has been crafted in partnership with Avatar.

    Reflecting on the inspiration behind the campaign, Mo Lentsoane, executive creative director at Avatar, explains that the brand is turning 40, and they knew this had to be more than just a celebration.

    “We wanted to create a film piece that spoke to the history of LegalWise’s commitment to its members while simultaneously capturing the brand’s vision for the future.

    Lentsoane adds that they recognised an opportunity to tell a progressive narrative. “One that solidifies LegalWise as a pioneering force, a brand that has been a beacon for South Africans over the last four decades.”

    Long standing members and new audience

    Avatar built its strategic approach on LegalWise’s dedication to its members.

    “Our strategy focused on balancing LegalWise’s legacy with its future promise,” says George Chen, head of strategy at Avatar.

    Chen notes that they aimed to create a message that felt both emotionally and functionally relevant, underscoring the brand's experience and adaptability.

    This foundation enabled Avatar to develop a campaign that appeals to both long-standing members and new audiences, effectively blending the past and future into a cohesive, compelling narrative.

    LED studio technology

    The campaign used ground-breaking LED studio technology, which allowed for the creation of entire worlds and immersive moods within a single location.

    This innovative approach gives the advertisement a truly cinematic quality.

    “Our culture drives us to find the magic behind the story, and with LegalWise, we believe we’ve achieved that,” says Lentsoane.

    Credits

    ECD: Mohlalefi Lentsoane
    CD: Lizette Watt
    Copywriter: Omphile Phahla
    Art director: Tilly Ntoshe
    Designer: Keliana Makoro
    Client services: Riaan Koster
    Producer: Sue Tyler
    Director: Laurence Hamburger
    Editor: Orchestra Blue Post-production
    Visual FX & Grading: Nick Apostolie
    Sound design: Nathi Luthango, Anathi Sound
    Photography: Stan Kaplin from RHO
    Client: Vincent Gege, marketing manager at Legalwise

