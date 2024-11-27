BehindtheCampaign: LegalWise balances legacy with future promise

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, LegalWise has launched a brand campaign that boldly positions the brand for a forward-thinking future.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, LegalWise has launched a brand campaign that boldly positions the brand for a forward-thinking future (Image supplied)

The campaign also reflects its four decades of enforcing and defending the rights of its members.

“For 40 years, LegalWise has been a trusted leader, dedicated to empowering its members with affordable and timeous access to justice,” says Vincent Gege, marketing manager at LegalWise.

“As the brand marks this significant milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to supporting South Africans today and for the next 40 years."

More than a celebration

The campaign has been crafted in partnership with Avatar.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the campaign, Mo Lentsoane, executive creative director at Avatar, explains that the brand is turning 40, and they knew this had to be more than just a celebration.

“We wanted to create a film piece that spoke to the history of LegalWise’s commitment to its members while simultaneously capturing the brand’s vision for the future.

Lentsoane adds that they recognised an opportunity to tell a progressive narrative. “One that solidifies LegalWise as a pioneering force, a brand that has been a beacon for South Africans over the last four decades.”

Long standing members and new audience

Avatar built its strategic approach on LegalWise’s dedication to its members.

“Our strategy focused on balancing LegalWise’s legacy with its future promise,” says George Chen, head of strategy at Avatar.

Chen notes that they aimed to create a message that felt both emotionally and functionally relevant, underscoring the brand's experience and adaptability.

This foundation enabled Avatar to develop a campaign that appeals to both long-standing members and new audiences, effectively blending the past and future into a cohesive, compelling narrative.

LED studio technology

The campaign used ground-breaking LED studio technology, which allowed for the creation of entire worlds and immersive moods within a single location.

This innovative approach gives the advertisement a truly cinematic quality.

“Our culture drives us to find the magic behind the story, and with LegalWise, we believe we’ve achieved that,” says Lentsoane.

Credits

ECD: Mohlalefi Lentsoane

CD: Lizette Watt

Copywriter: Omphile Phahla

Art director: Tilly Ntoshe

Designer: Keliana Makoro

Client services: Riaan Koster

Producer: Sue Tyler

Director: Laurence Hamburger

Editor: Orchestra Blue Post-production

Visual FX & Grading: Nick Apostolie

Sound design: Nathi Luthango, Anathi Sound

Photography: Stan Kaplin from RHO

Client: Vincent Gege, marketing manager at Legalwise