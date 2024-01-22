Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISClockworkMembrana MediaBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dotsure exec defends ad: 'Most South Africans love Kei's story'

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Managing executive of Dotsure, Glen Anderson has defended an advertisement that has been ruled as innapropriate for children by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).
    Kei was shot by an intruder. Source: Supplied.
    Kei was shot by an intruder. Source: Supplied.

    Brave-hearted

    "With all due respect to the ARB, we disagree wholeheartedly with this outcome. Since the launch of the ad, we've had an outpouring of support and positive feedback from the public.

    "It's a beautiful, hopeful, and absolutely authentic story about a truly heroic pet. Kei's story deserves to be told and it's a shame that the ARB has allowed this outcome. Our experience is that most South Africans who saw the ad agree that this story needs to be told," said Anderson.

    The advertisement which is based on true events that was covered in the news, celebrates a heroic pet named “Kei”, who was shot by an intruder while defending her family during a burglary.

    Source:
    Consumers complain that Dotsure ad will scare kids, regulator agrees

      3 days

    In the advertisement the Lamont family recalls how they escaped and how they are coping with the trauma of the break-in. Warren Lamont says, “Kei was willing to give her life to look after us.” Sarah Lamont adds, “She did everything in her power to save us. So, it was our job to save her. Thanks to Dotsure, our brave-hearted Kei has made a full recovery. We want to share her story.”

    Triggering

    Kei with the Lamont family. Source: Supplied.
    Kei with the Lamont family. Source: Supplied.

    The complaint, lodged by two individuals said they found the advertisement disturbing, primarily centered around its potentially harmful effects on children. The complainants argued that the commercial played on fears associated with crime, using triggering sound effects and graphic descriptions that were deemed inappropriate for a family audience.

    However, the ARB, said the advertisement violated Clause 14 of Section II, which addresses advertising's impact on children. The regulatory body expressed concern over the detailed and triggering content, stating that it could potentially cause emotional harm to children.

    Read more: children, ruling, advertisement, ARB, Dotsure, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    Source:
    Consumers complain that Dotsure ad will scare kids, regulator agrees
     3 days
    Pabalelo Serepo is a senior media relations specialist. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Pabalelo Serepo, senior media relations specialist at Ogilvy SA
     17 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
     16 Jan 2024
    FKA twigs' Calvin Klein image has been banned in the UK. Source: Calvin Klein.
    Calvin Klein ad starring FKA twigs banned in the UK for sexual imagery
     12 Jan 2024
    Gail Schimmel says SA is conservative in its advertising complaints. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Legal complaints in South African advertising will stay unique and conservative
     9 Jan 2024
    Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has died. Source: SABC.
    Phalaphala FM sports presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has passed away
     9 Jan 2024
    Source:
    SABC launches probe into 'ghost workers' scandal
     18 Dec 2023
    Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows
     13 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz