    Introducing Influencer Marketing as a new entry category for Assegai Awards 2024

    Issued by DMASA
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    We are thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to the Assegai Awards for 2024. In response to numerous requests from our valued community, we are introducing a new entry category: Influencer Marketing. This eagerly awaited category will be open for submissions starting from 30 June 2024.
    Introducing Influencer Marketing as a new entry category for Assegai Awards 2024

    Why Influencer Marketing?

    Influencer marketing has become a dynamic and essential component of modern marketing strategies. By leveraging the reach and authenticity of influencers, brands can connect with their target audiences in meaningful and impactful ways. This category aims to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and effectiveness of campaigns that harness the power of influencers to achieve outstanding results.

    What to expect from the new category

    The Influencer Marketing category will recognise campaigns that demonstrate excellence in the following areas:

    • Creativity and Innovation: Unique and imaginative use of influencers to convey brand messages.
    • Audience Engagement: Effective strategies for engaging and resonating with the target audience.
    • Results and Impact: Measurable success in achieving campaign objectives and delivering significant impact.
    • Ethical Practices: Adherence to ethical standards and transparency in influencer collaborations.

    Eligibility and submission guidelines

    Submissions for the Influencer Marketing category will be accepted from 30th June 2024. To be eligible, campaigns must have been executed between, 1 January 2023 and 1 August 2024. Entrants should provide detailed case studies showcasing the campaign's strategy, creativity, and ROI, along with supporting materials such as videos, social media posts, and metrics.

    Why enter the Assegai Awards?

    The Assegai Awards are renowned for recognizing excellence in marketing and advertising. Winning an Assegai Award not only brings prestige and recognition but also validates the hard work and creativity of your team. It provides an opportunity to showcase your achievements to industry peers and potential clients, enhancing your reputation and credibility.

    Join us in celebrating excellence

    We are excited to see the innovative and impactful influencer marketing campaigns that will be entered in this new category. This addition reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and recognising the diverse ways in which brands engage with their audiences.

    We look forward to your participation and can't wait to celebrate the exceptional work of our community at the Assegai Awards 2024. Prepare your submissions and get ready to shine in the new Influencer Marketing category!

    For more information on submission guidelines and entry deadlines, visit our website www.assegaiawards.co.za.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
