Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMRed & YellowAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Icon of Indian advertising, Walter Saldanha, leaves a lasting legacy at 93

    3 Jan 2025
    3 Jan 2025
    The Indian advertising world bid farewell to one of its most influential figures, Walter Saldanha, who passed away on 28 December 2024, at the age of 93.
    Icon of Indian advertising, Walter Saldanha, leaves a lasting legacy at 93

    As a co-founder of Chaitra Advertising Private Limited, which later became Leo Burnett India, Saldanha's contributions not only shaped the trajectory of Indian advertising but also inspired generations of industry professionals.

    Saldanha's journey began in 1947 as a typist with the renowned advertising agency J Walter Thomson (now VML). For 25 years, he honed his skills in various roles, gaining invaluable experience that would later serve as the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

    In 1972, Saldanha, alongside Brendan Pereira, made a bold move to establish Chaitra Advertising Private Limited. This decision marked a turning point in the Indian advertising landscape. Chaitra quickly earned a reputation for its innovative campaigns, client-focused approach, and commitment to creative excellence.

    Under Saldanha’s visionary leadership, Chaitra Advertising grew into one of the country’s most respected agencies. The firm’s success eventually led to its evolution into Leo Burnett India, a name synonymous with creative brilliance on the global stage. Today, Leo Burnett India remains a testament to Saldanha's pioneering spirit and relentless drive to push boundaries in the advertising world.

    Read more: advertising, died, veteran
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz