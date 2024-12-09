Icon of Indian advertising, Walter Saldanha, leaves a lasting legacy at 93

As a co-founder of Chaitra Advertising Private Limited, which later became Leo Burnett India, Saldanha's contributions not only shaped the trajectory of Indian advertising but also inspired generations of industry professionals.

Saldanha's journey began in 1947 as a typist with the renowned advertising agency J Walter Thomson (now VML). For 25 years, he honed his skills in various roles, gaining invaluable experience that would later serve as the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

In 1972, Saldanha, alongside Brendan Pereira, made a bold move to establish Chaitra Advertising Private Limited. This decision marked a turning point in the Indian advertising landscape. Chaitra quickly earned a reputation for its innovative campaigns, client-focused approach, and commitment to creative excellence.

Under Saldanha’s visionary leadership, Chaitra Advertising grew into one of the country’s most respected agencies. The firm’s success eventually led to its evolution into Leo Burnett India, a name synonymous with creative brilliance on the global stage. Today, Leo Burnett India remains a testament to Saldanha's pioneering spirit and relentless drive to push boundaries in the advertising world.