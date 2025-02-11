Tourism Hospitality
    Hampton by Hilton opens first property in Africa

    11 Feb 2025
    11 Feb 2025
    Hampton by Hilton has opened its first property in Africa, Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston, in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking its 150th property in the EMEA region.
    Images provided.
    Images provided.

    Location and accessibility

    The hotel is located in Johannesburg’s financial and shopping district, 1.8km from the Gautrain station, which connects to OR Tambo International Airport and key cultural and leisure attractions such as Sandton City Mall and Nelson Mandela Square.

    Hampton by Hilton opens first property in Africa

    Design and amenities

    Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston features local South African art inspired by African landscapes and wildlife. It offers a complimentary hot breakfast, 24/7 snacks and drinks, and a fully equipped fitness centre known as The Active Hub.

    Hampton by Hilton opens first property in Africa
    Hampton by Hilton opens first property in Africa

    Nearby attractions

    Guests can explore nearby destinations such as Keyes Art Mile, a cultural hub in Rosebank, Constitution Hill for historical tours, the Cradle of Humankind, or the Lion and Safari Park.

