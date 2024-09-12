Marketing & Media Marketing
    Everlytic celebrates collaborative relationship with business partners

    By Daniella Graham, issued by Everlytic
    12 Sep 2024
    Everlytic is more connected to its business partners than ever before.
    Everlytic's executive head of sales and marketing, Louise Krog; CEO, Zane Green; head of channel sales, Zuraida Smail; and head of development and infrastructure, Hendrik Meyburgh, enjoy the Business Partner Connect Event.
    Everlytic's executive head of sales and marketing, Louise Krog; CEO, Zane Green; head of channel sales, Zuraida Smail; and head of development and infrastructure, Hendrik Meyburgh, enjoy the Business Partner Connect Event.

    This is after South Africa’s most trusted bulk communication platform company held its first Business Partner Connect Event at Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg on 4 September.

    Everlytic’s business partners are strategically aligned with the company’s channel sales department and are predominantly from small and medium enterprises that sell the platform to other companies.

    Everlytic launched its channel sales in 2011, but in July last year, tech sales stalwart, Zuraida Smail, took over the department, bringing new ways of thinking and executing to the sales division.

    The business partners had an opportunity to hear from Smail along with other Everlytic leaders, including CEO Zane Green.

    “South Africa is a place that needs value creation – we need to help our economy prosper. We all play a role in making our economy work, and the better we do and the smarter we do it, the more we help drive and make South Africa a better place. That’s something that’s really close to my heart,” said Green. “So that’s an invitation: Can we play together? Can we find ways to unlock value for ourselves, but also for our clients and our marketplace? I’m hoping today’s the start of even more value creation for our businesses and the communities we serve.”

    Green also got the attendees thinking and discussing key topics of maintaining well-being when stakes are high, data security best practices, and bringing precision to actionable insights in a sea of data.

    The partners were treated to some feature and product updates as well as a glimpse of the plans for the next financial year, before Smail surprised them with an awards ceremony.

    The Gold Legacy Award, which recognised long-term partners, was presented to Vox Telecom, Rocketmailer, SYNAQ, Starbright, Fusion Software, and Web2Go.

    Sideways10Up received the Collaboration Partner of the Year for being Everlytic’s most innovative partner, which has exemplified the power of collaboration toward shared goals.

    The Channel Partner of the Year, which honours a partner that has delivered exceptional service and demonstrated outstanding leadership in the software as a service industry, was scooped up by Rocketmailer.

    Read more about how to become a channel partner on Everlytic’s website.

    Everlytic
    Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.
