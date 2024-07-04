Dominate the South African tech landscape with MyBroadband

Industries

    Issued by Broad Media
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    The right advertising partner is crucial for brands that want to be dominant in the South African tech industry.
    A strong online presence is crucial for brands that want to lead the competitive South African tech sector.

    South Africa’s most successful companies know this, which is why 83% of them allocate the majority of their marketing budget to digital channels.

    As part of their digital marketing strategy, it is vital for these brands to work with influential local websites that offer extensive reach to South Africa’s top business leaders.

    MyBroadband is the best option for South African technology businesses looking to achieve this.

    MyBroadband is South Africa’s biggest technology news website and boasts over three million unique visitors every month. This includes:

    • 1 million IT professionals
    • 711,000 IT managers and middle managers
    • 378,000 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and directors
    • 281,000 business owners

    This audience allows MyBroadband to elevate your brand’s visibility and levels of engagement while ensuring your message reaches the right people.

    Marketing solutions

    MyBroadband’s digital marketing solutions can be used to reach its unrivalled audience, helping your brand dominate the technology sector.

    These marketing solutions include:

    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Homepage takeovers
    • What’s Next interviews
    • Video reviews
    • Display banners
    • Dedicated mailers
    • Surveys
    • Competitions
    • And much more

    To partner with MyBroadband, click here to contact our marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
