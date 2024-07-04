Dominate the South African tech landscape with MyBroadband

The right advertising partner is crucial for brands that want to be dominant in the South African tech industry.

A strong online presence is crucial for brands that want to lead the competitive South African tech sector.

South Africa’s most successful companies know this, which is why 83% of them allocate the majority of their marketing budget to digital channels.

As part of their digital marketing strategy, it is vital for these brands to work with influential local websites that offer extensive reach to South Africa’s top business leaders.

MyBroadband is the best option for South African technology businesses looking to achieve this.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s biggest technology news website and boasts over three million unique visitors every month. This includes:

1 million IT professionals



711,000 IT managers and middle managers



378,000 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and directors



281,000 business owners

This audience allows MyBroadband to elevate your brand’s visibility and levels of engagement while ensuring your message reaches the right people.

Marketing solutions

MyBroadband’s digital marketing solutions can be used to reach its unrivalled audience, helping your brand dominate the technology sector.

These marketing solutions include:

Sponsored articles with social media promotions



Homepage takeovers



What’s Next interviews



Video reviews



Display banners



Dedicated mailers



Surveys



Competitions



And much more

To partner with MyBroadband, click here to contact our marketing team.




