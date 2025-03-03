Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Advertising Sales Cape Town, Ballito
Daniel Sher crowned the Flight Centre Brain of 702!
This year marks a pivotal moment as Flight Centre joins this nearly 20-year old campaign, breathing new life into the beloved trivia contest that has brought joy and knowledge to countless South Africans. Brain of 702 has long served as a platform for participants to showcase their intellectual prowess in a lively and engaging environment.
Daniel, a dedicated researcher from Linden, Johannesburg, has captivated audiences with his wealth of knowledge and unwavering determination. With over 20 years of listening to 702, Daniel’s journey to this moment is a testament to his passion for trivia and learning.
As the winner, Daniel takes home a remarkable R30,000 cash prize and an unforgettable seven-night all-inclusive stay at the luxurious LUX* Belle Mare resort in Mauritius, courtesy of TLC Vacations and Flight Centre. This exquisite resort offers a perfect escape, combining luxury with the stunning beauty of Mauritius.
Join us in congratulating Daniel on this incredible achievement and his well-deserved title as the Flight Centre Brain of 702! His success is a celebration of the knowledge and intellect that this campaign has championed for nearly two decades.
- Daniel Sher crowned the Flight Centre Brain of 702!03 Mar 12:46
- Kfm 94.5 unveils exciting additions to Galaxy KDay 2025: DJ Kent joins a stellar lineup!25 Feb 10:38
- Primedia Studios announces strategic leadership changes to enhance global storytelling17 Feb 11:14
- Primedia Broadcasting sets the stage for 202505 Feb 12:42
- NBA Life returns to SABC 2 with new hosts, co-producers and a bold new look!04 Feb 09:59