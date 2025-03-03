Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Daniel Sher crowned the Flight Centre Brain of 702!

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    3 Mar 2025
    3 Mar 2025
    The grand finale has concluded, and we are proud to announce Daniel Sher as the Flight Centre Brain of 702!
    Daniel Sher crowned the Flight Centre Brain of 702!

    This year marks a pivotal moment as Flight Centre joins this nearly 20-year old campaign, breathing new life into the beloved trivia contest that has brought joy and knowledge to countless South Africans. Brain of 702 has long served as a platform for participants to showcase their intellectual prowess in a lively and engaging environment.

    Daniel, a dedicated researcher from Linden, Johannesburg, has captivated audiences with his wealth of knowledge and unwavering determination. With over 20 years of listening to 702, Daniel’s journey to this moment is a testament to his passion for trivia and learning.

    As the winner, Daniel takes home a remarkable R30,000 cash prize and an unforgettable seven-night all-inclusive stay at the luxurious LUX* Belle Mare resort in Mauritius, courtesy of TLC Vacations and Flight Centre. This exquisite resort offers a perfect escape, combining luxury with the stunning beauty of Mauritius.

    Join us in congratulating Daniel on this incredible achievement and his well-deserved title as the Flight Centre Brain of 702! His success is a celebration of the knowledge and intellect that this campaign has championed for nearly two decades.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
