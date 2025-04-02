Content is king. But first, it needs to be rounded up

In the world of modern media, someone has to keep a handle on the chaos. That’s where content wranglers come in.

Content wrangling is the specialised art of tracking, organising, optimising and revitalising media assets - often scattered across drives, servers, or dusty boxes marked “old stuff.” At Greatstock, it’s more than just a service. It’s a mindset.

“Content wrangling is about bringing order to creative chaos,” says Margi Sheard, managing director of Greatstock. “We help brands find, manage, and make the most of their existing content - often saving time, money and effort in the process.”

Far from a new offering, Greatstock has been doing this for years - digitising and managing high-value film, imagery and video content for leading agencies and clients across the country. But with the explosion of content and platforms, the need for experienced wranglers has never been greater.

Greatstock’s team not only organises and archives assets, but ensures they’re rights-cleared, quality-checked and instantly accessible - whether through private digital libraries, public portals, or customised systems built around specific workflows.

“It’s amazing how many brands are sitting on gold they didn’t even know they had,” says Sheard. “We often find footage that’s still relevant, still beautiful – it just needed to be unearthed, cleaned up and brought back to life.”

So, the next time you’re digging through hard drives, looking for “that one ad from 2011”, or wondering if you’ve got anything useable for your next campaign - consider calling in the wranglers.

Greatstock. The great curator.

www.greatstock.co.za



