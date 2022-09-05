Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TQ GroupGreatstockFCB JoburgDSTV Media SalesHot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FMDMASA3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Account Manager Sandton
  • Design Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Graphic Designer Durban
  • Marketing Assistant/Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Senior Graphic Designer/Junior Art Director Pretoria
  • Integrated Art Director Johannesburg
  • Web Developer Germiston
  • Paid Search Specialist Remote
  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Traffic Assistant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Remastering Miriam Makeba for Bain's whisky TVC

    5 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Greatstock
    A Bain's Whisky TVC recently launched, blending rare authentic historical footage, contemporary live action, and AI technology in creating the 're-mastered' Miriam Makeba singing her famous Pata Pata song.
    Remastering Miriam Makeba for Bain's whisky TVC

    Strategic digital marketing consultancy Hoorah chose leading production company Egg Films to recreate the world-renowned and iconic South African artiste Miriam Makeba in this engaging and alluring production, which brought Miriam Makeba 'back to life' in a contemporary setting.

    Specialist footage and licensing company, Greatstock, researched their extensive international resources, and then licensed key vintage footage, which was skilfully combined CGI with carefully crafted live action. Egg’s Zwelethu Radebe directed the many diverse aspects of the production.
    Radebe cast the on-camera live action artiste for her overall physical likeness to Makeba, as well as her ability to study, and then mimic, Makeba’s signature body moves while singing.

    In this collaborative creative effort, Egg’s Kerry Hosford produced, and Black Ginger’s Daniel Eckstein plied his expertise as compositor on the Nuke system.

    “We love this kind of project” says Greatstock’s Margi Sheard. “it’s a privilege to work with legacy material of such an iconic South African performer, and creatives at the top of their game.”

    Watch on YouTube here: A Bain’s Whisky Experiment

    NextOptions
    Greatstock
    Images, Motion, Services sums up our complementary raft of services - aimed primarily at professionals in the fields of advertising, design, publishing, production and broadcasting. Our expertise and hands-on experience in these fields have been the foundation of our enterprise for more than two decades.
    Read more: Miriam Makeba, Egg Films, Greatstock, Margi Sheard, Zwelethu Radebe, Bain's Whisky

    Related

    Source: Bain's Whisky Bain’s Whisky #WhiskyRemastered TVC aims to reimagine Miriam Makeba‘s classic song, Pata Pata
    #BehindtheCampaign: Bain's Whisky TVC - Remastering a masterpiece31 Aug 2022
    Lunch Bar TVC celebrates legends behind Khuli Chana
    Lunch Bar TVC celebrates legends behind Khuli Chana12 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: Zoë Modiga
    Zoë Modiga presents Ukobonga at Lyric Theatre4 Apr 2022
    Roland Godefroy, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
    The legacy of iconic singer Miriam Makeba and her art of activism8 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Wouter Kellerman performing at the Dubai Expo
    #MusicExchange: Grammy-nominated Wouter Kellerman8 Mar 2022
    #MusicExchange: Three Tons of Fun
    #MusicExchange: Three Tons of Fun8 Dec 2021
    IDIDTHAT Best in Craft for June 2021 named
    IDIDTHAT Best in Craft for June 2021 named8 Jul 2021
    Ogilvy Cape Town and Volkswagen SA release &quot;Family Never Looked This Good&quot; to launch VW Tiguan
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy Cape Town and Volkswagen SA release "Family Never Looked This Good" to launch VW Tiguan8 Jul 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz