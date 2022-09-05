Industries

    Litha Vimbi promoted to general manager of OMD South Africa

    5 Sep 2022
    Litha Vimbi has been appointed as the new general manager of OMD South Africa.
    Picture Supplied.
    Picture Supplied.

    Vimbi will work closely with SA managing director Julio Rodrigues and be responsible for the strategic direction, business growth and talent retention of the media business in Johannesburg.

    Vimbi, who started at OMD in January 2017 as a media strategist, has worked her way up through the company and gained extensive experience in the media industry.

    Transitioning to a bigger role

    She sees her transition from a business unit director to a general manager as a natural step in her career, which began with an internship in media followed by marketing roles at Unilever where she worked in both local and global teams. She regards winning business and industry awards as some of her major successes.

    “My success has been gained by interest, enthusiasm and active involvement - and being part of a global media group has definitely been an advantage”, says Vimbi.

    HKLM appoints Catherine Kruger executive creative director
    HKLM appoints Catherine Kruger executive creative director

    Issued by HKLM 31 Aug 2022

    “During my time at OMD, I’ve been in a fortunate position of leading some of South Africa’s most-loved brands in the financial, alcohol and consumer sectors. I currently head-up the Diageo brand account, one of the pieces of business that I pitched on and won, with a dynamic team of experts”.

    Empathetic leadership

    “I pride myself on being an empathetic leader with ‘heart’”, she says.

    “Especially now, with Zoom calls and staff working from home some days of the week, we’re just not connecting face-to-face like we used to – and there can be a lot of distractions. This ‘new normal’ requires leaders with patience, thoughtfulness and empathy”.

    Says Julio Rodrigues, managing director at OMD: “Litha has been an industry colleague of mine for over a decade, as such I’ve been one of the people in the front row seats of her career development and successes. Her being appointed to this position is not only exciting for the business but makes me proud at a personal level too. I have no doubt, with Litha’s work ethic and commitment, only better milestones will come, not just for her but for the business and her team as well”.

    media, strategy, Diageo, OMD, appointed, general manager

