IABC Africa Silver Quill awards open for entries

The annual Silver Quill awards programme is now open for entries.

The awards recognise business communication excellence across the African continent. It salutes work that makes a significant contribution to business outcomes, and that is innovative and unique.

Entries are scored independently by two evaluators, who reconcile scores together. They review each entry against the International Association of Business Communicators’ (IABC) standard of excellence, ensuring that communicators can demonstrate the impact their work has had on business goals. The aim is to encourage the pursuit of excellence rather than competition.

The Silver Quill awards programme consist of four divisions:

Communication management (17 categories) Communication research Communication training & education Communication skills (6 categories)

There are two types of Silver Quill Awards, Awards of Merit, and Awards of Excellence.

Like all professionals, communicators need recognition and reward from their peers, says Jo Eyre, IABC Africa regional chair.

“African communicators produce exceptional work in all areas of corporate communication, from implementing corporate strategies, to building stakeholder relations, driving public policy, and engaging and motivating employees.”

“World of business has changed dramatically over the past two years, and communicators have had their work cut out for them. It is, therefore, even more important for excellent work to be recognised, rewarded and celebrated. I would like to encourage you, whether you are a member of the IABC or not, to submit your work. Entries will be evaluated by seasoned communicators, and you will receive detailed feedback to help you learn and grow.”

For more information about the divisions and categories, click here.