Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

FCB JoburgDSTV Media SalesHot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FMDMASA3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaAPO GroupHKLMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Writer and Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior Traffic Manager Cape Town
  • PR Account Director Johannesburg
  • Events and Production Administrator Cape Town
  • Senior Account Executive Cape Town
  • Junior Community Administrator Cape Town
  • Mid-Weight Creative Concept Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Operations Manager - Data/Design/Communication Agency Cape town
  • Senior Brand PR Account Manager - Freelance Johannesburg
  • Social Media Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    IABC Africa Silver Quill awards open for entries

    5 Sep 2022
    The annual Silver Quill awards programme is now open for entries.
    Source:
    Source:www.unsplash.com

    The awards recognise business communication excellence across the African continent. It salutes work that makes a significant contribution to business outcomes, and that is innovative and unique.

    Entries are scored independently by two evaluators, who reconcile scores together. They review each entry against the International Association of Business Communicators’ (IABC) standard of excellence, ensuring that communicators can demonstrate the impact their work has had on business goals. The aim is to encourage the pursuit of excellence rather than competition.

    The Assegais have an extended deadline date
    The Assegais have an extended deadline date

    Issued by DMASA 3 days ago

    The Silver Quill awards programme consist of four divisions:

    1. Communication management (17 categories)
    2. Communication research
    3. Communication training & education
    4. Communication skills (6 categories)

    There are two types of Silver Quill Awards, Awards of Merit, and Awards of Excellence.

    Image supplied. Davina Malan, senior consultant, Tribeca Public Relations, shares her passion for the PR profession
    Public relations: the perfect career

    By 19 Aug 2022

    Like all professionals, communicators need recognition and reward from their peers, says Jo Eyre, IABC Africa regional chair.

    “African communicators produce exceptional work in all areas of corporate communication, from implementing corporate strategies, to building stakeholder relations, driving public policy, and engaging and motivating employees.”

    “World of business has changed dramatically over the past two years, and communicators have had their work cut out for them. It is, therefore, even more important for excellent work to be recognised, rewarded and celebrated. I would like to encourage you, whether you are a member of the IABC or not, to submit your work. Entries will be evaluated by seasoned communicators, and you will receive detailed feedback to help you learn and grow.”

    For more information about the divisions and categories, click here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: communications, awards, Public relations, IABC, Bizcommunity

    Related

    Picture Supplied.
    Litha Vimbi promoted to general manager of OMD South Africa11 minutes ago
    Source:
    Did Twitter ignore basic security measures? A cybersecurity expert explains a whistleblower's claims2 days ago
    Palesa Mabasa. Picture supplied.
    Entrepreneurs must not overlook the value of marketing3 days ago
    Picture Supplied.
    AFI launches digital magazine1 Sep 2022
    Image Supplied.
    Meltwater to host panel with DStv Content Creator Award nominees31 Aug 2022
    Nicole Capper, new VP of sales at Humanz. Source: Supplied.
    #WomensMonth: Former Mrs South Africa Nicole Capper joins Humanz30 Aug 2022
    Source:
    A South African university publisher makes it to 100. A rare and important event29 Aug 2022
    Source: Bester VIII, Philadelphia, 2018. Courtesy of artist; Zanele Muholi, Stevenson & Yancey Richardson
    Zanele Muholi to be honoured at the ICP's 11th annual Spotlights benefit29 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz