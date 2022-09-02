StartupStory: Adoozy Power, Africa's first power bank rental network

You know that feeling when your phone's battery is on 2% and you aren't at home to charge it? It's this feeling that sparked the idea for Kegan Peffer to come up with a solution to avoid that dreaded low battery sign. Peffer founded Adoozy Power, a startup that is seen as the first contactless power bank rental network in Africa that enables consumers to rent smartphone power while on the go.

Kegan Peffer, CEO of Adoozy | image supplied

Adoozy started just as the pandemic hit in 2020, and is now gaining ground with mobile power locations across SA’s major cities. You can find the power kiosks in shopping malls, restaurants, and other public venues.

We caught up with Peffer to find out more about Adoozy, the challenges and obstacles he faced in starting up, and what the future holds for the rental company.

Briefly tell us about Adoozy Power. How and why did you get started?

Born out of the pandemic, we started the company in 2020 based on the realisation that there has to be a solution to the panic one feels when their phone battery dies. We thought, surely others also feel anxious when their phone has no power?

Also, in looking at the country’s pain points around power supply and the need to stay connected during the lockdown, we were certain this was a solution that could work.

Explain how it works and how a customer can get started with Adoozy Power

We’ve set up Adoozy Power Towers in strategic locations across the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban. Users can find them in restaurants, shopping malls, events and festivals, convenience stores, business lounges, and more. The power banks are 5000 mAh fast charge and come fully equipped with USB cables for all phone types.

To get started, a customer needs to download the Adoozy app on their phone and provide their sign-up information. From there, they select the billing option that best suits their needs, provide a fingerprint scan and submission card details, and they are then all set to use the contactless biometric system each time they rent a power bank.

What makes this whole process so convenient, is that it’s hassle-free. Users can pick up a power bank in one location, no on-hand payment needed, and return the bank within 48 hours to a kiosk in a completely different location if they wish. Whatever suits them while on the go.

What challenges and obstacles did you face prior to launching Adoozy Power in 2020?

The pandemic made the launch of this product difficult because people weren’t going out during lockdown.

So Covid-19 did slow the company’s growth plans, but, on the other hand, it provided the space to test the product even more intensively and make sure it was the best it could be before its official launch to market. We used the time to iron out the kinks, which are critical to the success of any start-up product or service.

What future plans do you have for Adoozy Power?

It’s all about expansion and diversification for Adoozy. We are working hard to create a real rental network across Africa at large, and we want to use this as a base to solve even more issues for our customers. As a mobile solutions provider, we want to continue to add to our offering in a way that further drives convenience and value for the ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle.

In what way has loadshedding affected Adoozy Power?

Since our product offers power and connectivity despite loadshedding, power cuts have not had a negative impact on our business.

Our power towers and power banks work regardless of loadshedding. It’s been a unique selling point for us and a big part of our value offering to customers.

As an entrepreneur. What would you like to see change in the South African startup landscape?

I’d like to see the ‘bigger companies’ or organisations be more open to giving the ‘little guy’ a chance. Oftentimes it’s the smaller start-ups that are actually doing the most innovative things, and usually at a more affordable price.

Supporting entrepreneurs is also critical for the strength of the economy, so I’d love to see more South African start-ups getting a foot in the door.

Why is it important to have alternative sources to power when it comes to smartphones?

Our smartphones have become an extension of ourselves. We use them to work, study, and stay connected to our family and friends. But above all, safety is the biggest factor. Without phone power, you aren’t able to call for help if you need it.

In our Adoozy research, our users have told us that safety is what concerns them most when it comes to phone power. They feel vulnerable and unsafe if their phone battery dies.

What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

Believe in your product or service. There will be times when no one else will, but your tenacity and perseverance will trump the naysayers. Countless world-famous entrepreneurs failed repeatedly before they made it. It’s not an easy journey, but if you stay the course, it’s worth it. Especially if what you’re offering can make a real difference in the lives of your target audience.