Public relations: the perfect career

Apart from presenting to prospective and existing clients, I don’t have much opportunity to speak to large groups of people – and I initially found a group of teenagers that I perceived to have their own attitudes and opinions to be quite intimidating.
The room was packed and seeing all their eager faces inspired me to put my nerves aside so I could share my passion for my profession and inspire them to follow in my footsteps.
Here are some of the key highlights I shared.
If you’re considering a career in PR, bear these points in mind: