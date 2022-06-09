Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Asante SolutionsKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaNahana Communications GroupEbony+IvoryOliverEast Coast RadioAfriGISDUKETractor OutdoorAdvertising Media ForumAdclick AfricaMediaHeads 360VervePrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Communications Manager Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Lecturer: Visual Communication Design - Illustration and Drawing Stellenbosch
  • Proofreader Johannesburg
  • Consumer Account Director Johannesburg
  • Digital Communications/Content Manager Johannesburg
  • Public Relations Manager Johannesburg
  • Client Account Manager - Integrated Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Executive - PR Agency Cape Town
  • Regional Campaign Coordinator Gauteng East
  • Graphic Designers x5 Polokwane
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The importance being a PR all-rounder

    9 Jun 2022
    Miranda LusibaBy: Miranda Lusiba
    For any young public relations (PR) hopefuls out there, who would like to master this craft, it is important to be open to learning everything.
    Source: © -andrea-piacquadio Young PR professionals need to expose themselves to all aspects of the PR profession
    Source: © -andrea-piacquadio pexels Young PR professionals need to expose themselves to all aspects of the PR profession
    When I look at my PR journey over the last two decades, I’m grateful that I had mentors that exposed me to all aspects of the PR profession.

    What is PR?


    Our profession entails everything from PR and communication strategy and planning to media publicity and external communication; media relations and engagements; internal communication and employee engagements; stakeholder relations and engagements; thought leadership; crisis and reputation management as well as investor relations for JSE-Listed companies.

    I have been lucky enough to gain experience in all these principles of PR because I was open to learning – basically I was like a sponge in water.

    During my career, I’ve always been more than happy to assist young PR professionals to grow and I’ve done this in different forms of on–the job practical training that included mentorship and coaching.

    Building trust with the power of PR
    Building trust with the power of PR

    By 24 May 2022


    Desperate but complacent


    However, I have come across youngsters with sad stories about not being able to obtain internships or experience from different companies. They told me how desperate they were, going as far as saying that they were willing to do any kind of job to gain the experience needed to graduate or progress in their careers.

    What I found disappointing is how they got complacent the minute they were given the opportunities.

    Don’t get me wrong, there are definitely jewels in today’s youngsters.

    Patient learning


    I’ve always advised youth to have a solid foundation before their careers start flourishing and they start moving up.

    I’ve asked them to be patient with their process of learning – to take it one step at a time and master each skill before moving to the next challenge.

    This means starting at the very bottom and doing every task given with a smile.

    However, you can see from their faces that they were bored when they were given PR administrative jobs because most of them want to jump straight to developing strategies before even knowing how to file or make a photocopy.

    I always like use the example of a gentleman who posted on Twitter about his daughter who had finished her masters after studying at University full-time and had never worked anywhere before, but was looking for a job as a CEO of a company.

    She felt her Master’s degree gave her the licence to move straight from varsity to being a CEO without grafting and starting at the bottom and moving up slowly, but surely.

    PR is pure slavery


    This impatience in starting at the bottom and learning gradually, means that many young PR professionals miss crucial stages in their development, moving up too quickly in their careers resulting in holes in their expertise.

    This is because they are impatient and want to move up to management roles before mastering the basics.

    Also, what I picked up is that they chose roles that look easy and nice, not wanting to do anything that expects a lot of effort.

    The unfortunate thing is that PR is pure slavery, but we do it because we love it.

    It is content and admin heavy and we work with volumes – those who are lazy do not survive. The ones that have been in the profession for a long time make it look easy to those watching from the outside until they start doing it themselves and realise that it’s not as easy as it looks.

    My advice to youngsters who want to succeed in this profession is to have the willingness to do any task they are given no matter how small or tedious it may look because it’s grooming them for the future.

    Doing everything will most definitely turn youngsters into all-rounders that will always have an upper hand over anyone when they are competing for future jobs.

    Source: ©Jakub Jirsák The global PR industry has grown by 10.6% in 2021
    Global PR industry grows by 10.6% in 2021

    20 May 2022


    Today big companies and agencies, unfortunately, do not have the luxury or budgets to employ PR professionals who are just coordinators or client service agents.

    Companies need people who can develop strategies, manage client expectations, be able to implement the strategies they develop, write content, and manage media and any crisis that arises.

    These professionals must have the ability to handle a project from beginning to end on their own and deliver on all the requirements.

    Gone are the days of companies hiring specialist writers, media relations specialists or client relations professionals, making it a tough environment to find a job.

    To stand out from the crowd you need to be an all-rounder with the best attitude and work ethic. This will take any determined and hardworking young PR professional places.
    NextOptions
    Miranda Lusiba
    Miranda Lusiba's articles

    About Miranda Lusiba

    Miranda Lusiba is the Founding Director of Strangé Consulting - a boutique PR Agency specialising in Communications, Freelance Writing, Media Relations, Reputation Management and Media Training.
    Read more: communications, Public relations, pr and communications, PR, Miranda Lusiba

    Related

    Image supplied: Shahan Ramkissoon is Eclipse Communications' new chief strategy officer
    #Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer3 Jun 2022
    Source: © Provoke Media M&C Saatchi’s Razor PR, and its client Tiger Brands, won the Platinum Sabre Award for the best public relations programme in Africa
    SA agencies soar at African Sabre Awards 202231 May 2022
    Source: © The Sabre EMEA Awards 2022 took place this weekend
    SA PR agency named 2022 EMEA Sabre Africa Consultancy30 May 2022
    Bizcommunity
    Pitcher Awards 2022 winners announced23 May 2022
    Source: ©Jakub Jirsák The global PR industry has grown by 10.6% in 2021
    Global PR industry grows by 10.6% in 202120 May 2022
    Investor Relations - another essential part of PR
    Investor Relations - another essential part of PR10 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz