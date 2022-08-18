Industries

#LetsTalkDigital: Lana Strydom from Vodacom talks digital marketing

18 Aug 2022
In honour of Women's Month, Let's Talk Digital host Audrey Naidoo is speaking with female digital leaders in the advertising industry.
#LetsTalkDigital: Lana Strydom from Vodacom talks digital marketing

The first digital leader is Lana Strydom, executive head of Digital, Content and Social Marketing at Vodacom. “Digital marketing is the perfect balance between art and science. It has real business outcome.” Strydom shares with us her leadership journey to date, tips on how to own your space as a female leader and tapping into her passion points.

Vodacom has been 1st to test and learn when it comes to marketing automation, bringing media in-house and now with an investment in CDP. This is mainly due to Strydom's relentless pursuit of digital excellence and raising the bar on digital marketing in South Africa.



Let’s Talk Digital features every second Thursday on Bizcommunity Marketing & Media homepages and via https://talkdigitalza.co.za/, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and band.link, iono.fm.

Audrey Naidoo is head digital marketing at Absa. A digital activist, podcaster, influencer, public speaker & and members of various professional bodies: IAB Brand Council member, MMA, CMO Advisory Council for Africa & MASA. Naidoo owns a podcast called LetsTalkDigital which aims to educate, share and open up digital conversations in the industry. Naidoo is a professional marketer with extensive experience in the broader digital ecosystem with a focus on commercialisation, data, tech, analytics, creative, strategy and digital marketing transformation.

Tyran De Beer is the creative producer for Let’s Talk Digital. A jack of all things digital and technical, aspiring to master marketing and finance trades. His passion lies in data, analytics, tech and measurement. He is the digital consultant at Absa and is responsible for driving the commercialisation of digital efforts across the enterprise. Previous experience has been on the agency side with a focus on media strategy, performance and ROI with a strong inclination to Google Ads.

Read more: digital marketing, Vodacom, marketing insights, Lana Strydom, Audrey Naidoo, #WomensMonth, women in advertising, #LetsTalkDigital

