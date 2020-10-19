Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Greatstock contributor takes top honours at 2020 Jackson Wild Media Awards

19 Oct 2020
Issued by: Greatstock
Congratulations to contributor Craig Foster, as My Octopus Teacher continues to garner widespread acclaim, winning the 2020 Wild Media Grand Teton Award at Jackson Wild - Nature films' equivalent to the Oscars.

The Foster brothers have been some of Greatstock's most talented and successful stock footage contributors, so it's delightful that Craig's latest work has captured the world's imagination on such a huge scale.

"Damon and Craig Foster have shown remarkable talent and creative insights into our world, with their fine, often ground-breaking work," according to Greatstock's Etienne van den Heever. "We're proud to offer their work as licensable stock, including some scenes from Craig's award-winning documentary."

Content from these remarkable filmmakers spans Antarctica, San lifestyle, Russia, African wildlife, Ethiopia, Mali and the African continent and more - which are all available on www.greatstock.co.za

Greatstock
Images, Motion, Services sums up our complementary raft of services - aimed primarily at professionals in the fields of advertising, design, publishing, production and broadcasting. Our expertise and hands-on experience in these fields have been the foundation of our enterprise for more than two decades.
