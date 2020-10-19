Greatstock contributor takes top honours at 2020 Jackson Wild Media Awards

The Foster brothers have been some of Greatstock's most talented and successful stock footage contributors, so it's delightful that Craig's latest work has captured the world's imagination on such a huge scale.
"Damon and Craig Foster have shown remarkable talent and creative insights into our world, with their fine, often ground-breaking work," according to Greatstock's Etienne van den Heever. "We're proud to offer their work as licensable stock, including some scenes from Craig's award-winning documentary."
Content from these remarkable filmmakers spans Antarctica, San lifestyle, Russia, African wildlife, Ethiopia, Mali and the African continent and more - which are all available on www.greatstock.co.za