And the Oscars makes 3

“Starting with the Grand Teton award at Jackson Hole, we have been watching this film by some of Greatstock’s video contributors with huge interest,” says Greatstock’s director Etienne van den Heever.
Congratulations to contributor Craig Foster, as My Octopus Teacher continues to garner widespread acclaim, winning the 2020 Wild Media Grand Teton Award at Jackson Wild - Nature films' equivalent to the Oscars...
Greatstock 19 Oct 2020
“Then the film took a gong at the Baftas – a clear indication that this moving and engaging film was finding strong resonance with global audiences – for its finely crafted production values, and also its strong environmental message.”On 25 April, My Octopus Teacher won an Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Documentary Features category.
South African film My Octopus Teacher has won Best Documentary Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, hosted in Los Angeles on 25 April 2021.
2 days ago
Greatstock congratulates Craig Foster, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and many others who have created this groundbreaking film. Selected content from this film is available for licensing via Greatstock – a leading South African image library.
“We’ve been working with Craig Foster and brother Damon for many years, managing content from many of their fine films as stock footage. We are very pleased to add content from this multi-award-winning film to our slate of stock footage on www.greatstock.co.za
,” says Etienne, who reports that consumers and advertisers alike are becoming increasingly aware of environmental issues, and clients are looking for suitable imagery to illustrate their alignment with crucial issues like the health of our oceans – in which area My Octopus Teacher
has achieved such remarkable exposure.
For more information, contact Etienne van den Heever
(011) 880 2037az.oc.kcotstaerg@enneite