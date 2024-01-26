BizTrends2024: Chelsea Owens - 4 digital marketing trends that will shift the needle in 2024

Companies will be aggressively looking at how AI, and in particular, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), can help them address organisational silos, which remain one of the number one challenges faced by most South African companies. GCP allows organisations to access a suite of computing services that can help them deal with everything from data management to AI and machine learning tools.

This can be an exceptionally useful way to help connect the marketing department to the rest of the organisation, harnessing data from across the business and even other partners, to help drive business insights that will allow for aggressive growth strategies.

How to deploy it and properly harness its capabilities must be a recurring point on board agendas this year.

AI is already making a huge difference to agency delivery. While there must still be humans making informed tonality decisions, when it comes to pumping out huge volumes of ad copy, there are now AI tools to help you meet all your requirements. However, we can’t simply throw AI at all our problems.

When it comes to getting the most out of AI this year, companies must first properly identify their problems. The solution no doubt exists, but companies that can properly quantify their challenges are the ones most likely to solve them.