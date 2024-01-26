Industries

    IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2024: Call for jury nominations now open

    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    Recognised for setting the benchmark in digital media, marketing and technology, the IAB Bookmark Awards is gearing up for another round of digital excellence with the call for nominations to its jury panels.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    “Over the last decade, there has been a massive shift from traditional to digital marketing, with the latter becoming a real contender for audience attention,” says Bookmarks jury president, Khensani Nobanda.

    “To reflect this positive sentiment, the 2023 Bookmarks introduced new spaces for industry professionals to exchange insights and perspectives.

    “This year, the Awards will be even more ambitious, and we look forward to receiving entries that challenge norms and break boundaries,” she adds.

    Winning a Bookmark Award, she says, is a recognition of work that helps move the industry forward. “Our jury is key to ensuring that winning work sets the benchmark for digital excellence.”

    Nomination criteria

    The following criteria are key factors during the jury selection process and should be considered when submitting nominations:

    • Gender and race as well as diversity across companies, taking into account size, skillset and expertise.
    • Candidates with the most relevant expertise for each chosen panel.
    • No more than one person per company for each panel.
    • No more than one Bookmarks panel per person.
    • Jurors will need to be made available for both rounds of judging: Round 1 from 7 June – 2 July and Round 2 from 18-19 July.

    Eight panels

    Successful candidates will assess award-winning work across eight categories. Jurors can be nominated for one of the following eight panels:

    • Marketers — judges campaigns, content marketing, interactive mixed media and more.
    • Social, Community & Influencer Marketing — judges social campaigns, social communities, influencers and more.
    • Builders — judges websites, mobile applications, customer experience design and more.
    • Performance Marketing — judges native & display, paid search and other performance marketing campaigns.
    • Publishers — judges publisher sites, emails newsletters and other publisher content.
    • Innovative Engineers — judges interactive design, web applications, games, VR, AI and bots, and more.
    • Youth Action — judges Student of the Year and Digital Youngster of the Year.
    • Special Honours — judges pixel for purpose, best marketer, lifetime achievement and more.

    Nominations will close at midnight on Friday, 23 February 2024.

    Click here to nominate your 2024 Bookmark Awards jury members. For more information on the Bookmark Awards 2024, visit the website.

    Companies interested in sponsoring the Bookmark Awards 2024 categories, can email razia@iabsa.net.

    Entries to the 2024 Bookmark Awards open on 19 February.

