Publicis Groupe's Sergio Lopez-Ferrero to lead NYF's Cutting Edge Jury

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced that Sergio Lopez-Ferrero will be the Jury Chair for NYF’s Cutting Edge Executive Jury. In his role, Lopez-Ferrero will guide the Executive Jury sessions featuring a panel of technology and branded content pioneers, representing creative leaders at the forefront of innovative brand work.

Sergio Lopez-Ferrero leads the cutting edge jury. Source: Supplied.

Together, they will meticulously review the future-forward category groups, showcasing creative innovation. These categories include Collaborations/Partnerships, Creativity in Commerce, Digital/Mobile, Future Now, and Social Media/Influencer.

Sergio Lopez-Ferrero, the global CEO of Production at Publicis Groupe, plays a pivotal role in steering production through cutting-edge, data-driven models for major global advertisers. At the helm of Publicis Groupe's expansive production portfolio, which includes the future-facing global production network, PXP, and smart delivery hubs within Prodigious, spanning 50 offices, as well as leading departments under creative, commerce, and media agencies (Harbor, Boomerang and Tilt Shift), he demonstrates unparalleled leadership. Lopez-Ferrero's strategic guidance extends beyond traditional boundaries, making him an industry luminary and the ideal choice to lead NYF’s 2024 Cutting Edge Executive Jury.

"I am honoured to lead NYF’s 2024 Cutting Edge Executive Jury at a time of unprecedented technological innovation that is pushing the boundaries of creativity. Together with an exceptional jury, we’re in a space to redefine cutting-edge categories, setting the stage for a year of unparalleled creativity. This space is likely to set the bar for what is best in class moving forward,” said Sergio Lopez-Ferrero.

“We are delighted that Sergio has brought his visionary perspective to the 2024 Cutting Edge Executive Jury. His profound insights into leading-edge work, coupled with his guidance in redefining the cutting-edge categories, have truly made the inaugural year of the Cutting Edge Jury something truly special,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Competitions. “Sergio's invaluable contribution reflects his commitment to shaping the future of creative innovation in the industry.”

2024 Cutting Edge Executive Jury

Rolando Cordova, CCO, Lanfranco & Cordova US

Craig Elimeliah, CCO, /Prompt US

Emma Eriksson, head of creative, Forsman & Bodenfors NY US

Neil Heymann, global CCO, Accenture Song

Elav Horwitz, EVP, global head of applied innovation, McCann Worldgroup US

Jeff MacDonald, social strategy director, Mekanism US

Emily Sander, ECD, VML

Resh Sidhu, global director, Arcadia Creative Studio Snap Inc

Sam Shepherd, CCO Uncommon Creative Studio NYC

Juan Woodbury, North America, creative and entertainment lead of The Coca-Cola Company, Ogilvy US

Stay tuned for the latest captivating episode of 'Creativity From The Other Side,' featuring the visionary Sergio Lopez-Ferrero, who adeptly bridges the gap between platforms and production. Hosted by David Sable, the New York Festivals’ flagship content series sits down with Sergio for an inspired and passionate conversation discussing engaging content, vision, and brand strategy in a fast-changing world.

The 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards Grand Jury panel selection process is in progress. Executive Jury and Specialty Jury sessions will convene in May 2024.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The official deadline to enter the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 5 April 2024.