Africa


Promise Agency shortlisted at NY Festivals

17 Jul 2023
Promise, a Johannesburg-based agency has been shortlisted in the print category for best newspaper/magazine ad and interactive ad for its Plan (a) print ad at New York Festivals.
An ad by Promise Agency has been shortlisted.
The ad was created for AfriSam’s corporate initiative aimed at giving South Africans access to quality architectural building plans.

This year’s shortlisted entries include top-scoring innovative campaigns that engaged consumers and seamlessly showcased the brand’s message on a variety of platforms. Campaigns submitted by prominent global agencies created brand affinity through active interaction, inspired emotional connection, aligned like-minded consumers, and utilised trail-blazing tech to entertain and create a personalised brand experience.

Top countries

The US, Germany, South Korea, China, and United Arab Emirates were in the lead with a robust number of campaigns from top-tier agencies advancing to the next round. Additional countries with an impressive number of entries shortlisted include Japan, Canada, Brazil, India, Australia, Philippines, and the UK.

Manuel Bordé is Jury President. Source: Supplied.
NYF Advertising Awards announces inaugural Creative Commerce Category Jury

29 Jun 2023

Work created by best-in-class agencies from around the globe saw campaigns created for prominent brands advance to the next round. Brands achieving shortlist status include Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Oreo, Burger King, Ikea, BMW, Netflix, Nissan, McDonalds, Samsung, Hyundai, Dell Technologies, Audi, Hana Bank, Jeep, Babyshop, adidas, Verizon, Hulu, Wendy’s, Mercedes Benz, META, Under Armour, Spotify, Stella Artois, Mercado Libre, Coors Light, WhatsApp, Deutsche Telekom, Delta, Krombacher, Buick, Cannon, Dodge, and Uber Eats.

Jury

Entries shortlisted moved ahead to the executive jury sessions led by 2023 executive jury president, Bianca Guimaraes, partner & executive creative director for Mischief US. The executive jury is a strategically assembled panel populated with internationally recognised industry executives and leaders known for their award-winning cutting-edge creative. Together in face-to-face jury sessions, the executive jury determined the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners.

NYF’s grand jury panel included a diverse range of creative leadership talent. The 2023 online grand jury included chief creative officers, CEO’s, executive creative directors, art directors, copywriters, strategists, designers, and communications pros from around the globe who thoughtfully reviewed all entries and played a pivotal role in selecting the world’s best advertising.

New York Festivals Advertising Awards will announce the 2023 award-winners on 19 July 2023.

View the shortlist here.

