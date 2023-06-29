Industries

Africa


NYF Advertising Awards announces inaugural Creative Commerce Category Jury

29 Jun 2023
New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced a new Creative Commerce Category in recognition of the important role of commerce in driving creative business transformation.
Manuel Bordé is Jury President. Source: Supplied.
Known for leading the revolution in creative commerce across the industry, VMLY&R Commerce Global CCO Manuel Bordé has been recruited as Jury President preceding alongside a slew of global industry influencers breaking new ground in commerce.

Commerce channels have the most untapped creative potential to grow people and brands. This category group is for commerce-led ideas that move beyond ecommerce to create a connected commerce experience across the shopper/physical retail space. The new category group honors marketing’s transformation to hybrid experiences that harness both digital and physical channels, to both engage and transact.

“The power in commerce creativity is being realised across brands and retailers, opening an exciting new space for marketing and creative talent to innovate. I’m thrilled to join New York Festivals in honouring the bold and ambitious work that is redefining the space of commerce as both emotionally engaging and business driving,” said Bordé.

AFRICA

Source:
All the judges for 2023 NYF AME Awards

11 May 2023

“New York Festivals is honoured to welcome this diverse group of award-winning and internationally recognised executives to our Executive Jury. Guided by Manuel’s vast global and agency experience, we’re eager to see how they collectively celebrate a new type of creativity that creates memorable experiences for consumers, while driving conversion and sales impact for brands,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

2023 Creative Commerce Executive Jury:

  • Ali Cheikhali, creative strategy lead Google, MENA
  • Taryn Beck, customer marketing director Walmart at General Mills, USA
  • Marina Cuesta, GCD, The Marketing Arm, USA
  • Pete Gosselin, executive creative director - North America, WONGDOODY, USA
  • Maria Lujan, executive creative director, Havas, Argentina
  • Taylor Siegal, head of social commerce, MRM, USA
  • Andrea Siqueira, executive creative director, Energy BBDO, Chicago
  • Ricardo Uribe, creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, USA
  • Rebecca Zdarsky, executive creative director, Shoptology, USA

Stay tuned for the New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners announcement on 19 July. Judging for the Creative Commerce category will take place virtually on 11 July.

