NYF Advertising Awards announces inaugural Creative Commerce Category Jury

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced a new Creative Commerce Category in recognition of the important role of commerce in driving creative business transformation.

Manuel Bordé is Jury President. Source: Supplied.

Known for leading the revolution in creative commerce across the industry, VMLY&R Commerce Global CCO Manuel Bordé has been recruited as Jury President preceding alongside a slew of global industry influencers breaking new ground in commerce.

Commerce channels have the most untapped creative potential to grow people and brands. This category group is for commerce-led ideas that move beyond ecommerce to create a connected commerce experience across the shopper/physical retail space. The new category group honors marketing’s transformation to hybrid experiences that harness both digital and physical channels, to both engage and transact.

“The power in commerce creativity is being realised across brands and retailers, opening an exciting new space for marketing and creative talent to innovate. I’m thrilled to join New York Festivals in honouring the bold and ambitious work that is redefining the space of commerce as both emotionally engaging and business driving,” said Bordé.

“New York Festivals is honoured to welcome this diverse group of award-winning and internationally recognised executives to our Executive Jury. Guided by Manuel’s vast global and agency experience, we’re eager to see how they collectively celebrate a new type of creativity that creates memorable experiences for consumers, while driving conversion and sales impact for brands,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

2023 Creative Commerce Executive Jury:

Ali Cheikhali, creative strategy lead Google, MENA

Taryn Beck, customer marketing director Walmart at General Mills, USA

Marina Cuesta, GCD, The Marketing Arm, USA

Pete Gosselin, executive creative director - North America, WONGDOODY, USA

Maria Lujan, executive creative director, Havas, Argentina

Taylor Siegal, head of social commerce, MRM, USA

Andrea Siqueira, executive creative director, Energy BBDO, Chicago

Ricardo Uribe, creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, USA

Rebecca Zdarsky, executive creative director, Shoptology, USA

Stay tuned for the New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners announcement on 19 July. Judging for the Creative Commerce category will take place virtually on 11 July.