WPRD2023: 3 ways brands can use AI to improve their reputation management and PR

As the world over celebrated World PR Day on 16 July- a day when practitioners celebrate and recognise public relations {PR) as a strategic tool to better communicate - what does the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) mean for the future of PR?

Image supplied. Ethel Ramos, MDf Avatar PR, considers what AI means for the future of PR

I believe that the future of PR is a hybrid of human and AI. AI will automate many of the routine tasks that PR professionals currently do, such as media monitoring, social media management, and content creation.

This will free up PR professionals to focus on more strategic tasks, such as building relationships with journalists, developing thought leadership, and managing crises.

Focus on strategic tasks

The inaugural Africa PR and Communications Report 2023 reveals that strong relationships with the media are still essential for PR and communications in Africa - with 84% of respondents saying having good relationships with journalists is important to their work.

AI-powered tools can be used to monitor social media, news outlets, and other sources for mentions of a brand or organisation.

This information can be used to track the effectiveness of PR campaigns and identify potential crises.

It can also be used to automate social media tasks, such as posting content, responding to comments, and managing hashtags. This can free up PR professionals to focus on more strategic tasks.

Understand audiences better

PR professionals can also use AI to analyse social media data to track the spread of misinformation and identify potential crises. This information can help PR professionals to respond to crises more effectively.

In addition, AI will help PR professionals to better understand their audiences. AI-powered tools can analyse social media data to track trends, identify influencers, and measure the effectiveness of PR campaigns. This information can help PR professionals to tailor their messages to specific audiences and achieve their desired results.

These are just a few examples of how AI is being used in public relations today. But as AI technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more innovative ways to use AI in PR as Amsterdam-based outfit, PR Lab, lists.

Of course, AI is not without its challenges.

One challenge is that AI can be biased. If AI is trained on data that is biased, then the results of its analysis will be biased as well.

This is why it is important for PR professionals to be aware of the potential for bias in AI-powered tools and to use them with caution.

Another challenge is that AI can be used to spread misinformation.

AI-powered bots can be used to create fake news articles and social media posts. This can damage the reputation of brands and organisations.

It is important for PR professionals to be aware of the potential for AI to be used to spread misinformation and to take steps to mitigate the risk.

What brands need to consider

By considering these factors, brands can use AI to improve their reputation management and PR efforts and build stronger relationships with their customers.

The importance of data privacy As brands collect more data about their customers, it is important to be transparent about how this data is being used and to protect customer privacy. This includes providing clear and concise privacy policies, giving customers the ability to control their data, and taking steps to secure data from unauthorised access. Customers are increasingly concerned about their privacy, and brands that fail to address these concerns could face reputational damage. In addition, there are a number of regulations governing data privacy, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA). Brands that fail to comply with these regulations could face significant fines. The need for human oversight While AI can be a powerful tool for reputation management and PR, it is important to have human oversight to ensure that AI-powered decisions are fair and ethical. AI algorithms can be biased, and they may not always make decisions that are in the best interests of customers. For example, an AI algorithm that is used to target advertising may disproportionately target certain groups of people, such as people of colour or people with disabilities. Human oversight can help to ensure that AI-powered decisions are fair and ethical. Humans can review AI algorithms to identify potential biases, and they can make sure that AI-powered decisions are aligned with the company's values. An ever-changing landscape The field of AI is constantly evolving, so brands need to be prepared to adapt their strategies as new technologies emerge. For example, new AI technologies could be used to create more personalised content or to predict and prevent crises more effectively. Brands need to be aware of these new technologies and be prepared to adopt them as they become available. In addition, the regulatory landscape for AI is also evolving. As governments become more aware of the potential risks of AI, they are likely to enact new regulations. Brands need to be aware of these regulations and be prepared to comply with them.

Human-first

Overall, I believe that our human efforts as practitioners can be beautifully augmented by AI-powered platforms to help PR professionals become more efficient, more strategic, and more effective.

Creative thinking, strategic planning and instinct are all essential attributes of communications professionals that no machine will ever offer in our lifetime.